Martin County Sheriff Seeks Help Finding Hit and Run Driver

Martin County - Thursday May 18, 2023: The Martin County Sheriff's Office (MCSO) is asking for the public's help finding the hit-and-run driver who struck and injured a juvenile last week.

It happened near the intersection of NW Eugenia St / NW Federal Highway in Stuart, Culvers restaurant is located on the northeast corner of the intersection.

The youngster was riding a bicycle around 9 a.m., Monday May 8, when a vehicle hit the child and left the scene. The child sustained multiple injuries and was transported to a local hospital.

The Sheriff's office describes the vehicle as being a small white four door car, and the driver is described only as an elderly man.

MCSO is asking anyone who may have witnessed the crash to call the Sheriff's Office at (772) 220-7000 and ask for Deputy Eric Day.