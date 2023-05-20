Martin County Clerk Release Annual - 'Popular Annual Financial Report'

Stuart - Saturday May 20, 2023: Martin County Clerk and Comptroller, Carolyn Timmann has announced the release of the third edition of Martin County Tides, the County’s Popular Annual Financial Report (PAFR) for the Fiscal Year ended September 30, 2022.

The report provides a condensed version of some of the financial and demographic detail from the Annual Comprehensive Financial Report, which provides an in-depth review of the County’s finances.

“As Martin County’s Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer and Internal Auditor, it is my goal to ensure information about the County’s finances is accessible and transparent to our residents,” said Clerk Timmann.

Recognizing value of this report to our residents, the Government Finance Officers Association of the United States and Canada (GFOA) awarded the Outstanding Achievement in Popular Annual Financial Reporting to the Martin County Clerk of Court and Comptroller for our Popular Annual Financial Report for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2021. The Award for Outstanding Achievement in Popular Annual Financial Reporting is a prestigious national award recognizing conformance with the highest standards for preparation of state and local government popular reports.

The Popular Annual Financial Report features an overview of our county, local economy, government-wide financial statements, a concise review of the government fund, general fund, capital assets, ongoing county projects, the county’s debt, and cash and investments. The PAFR was developed to be used as a tool to help the public in general understand how the county’s public funds are being managed and spent. Additionally, this report has been submitted to the Florida Government Finance Officers Association Award Program, which follows strict review and reporting rules.