City of Fort Pierce Public Works Community Cleanup - Saturday June 3

Fort Pierce - Sunday May 21, 2023: The City of Fort Pierce Public Works Department will hold its next Community Cleanup on Saturday, June 3.

To take part in this upcoming Community Cleanup, register on the City’s website at Community Cleanup | Fort Pierce, FL - Official Website (cityoffortpierce.com)

This is a citywide event and individuals, families, businesses, and organizations are encouraged to participate! Participants get to choose the times and locations they wish to clean up in Fort Pierce and are encouraged to share their city pride by posting photos on social media.

Registered volunteers may be provided with litter collection supplies such as trash bags, gloves, pickers, and buckets while supplies last. These items can be picked up from the Public Works Compound located at 52 Savannah Rd. Fort Pierce, FL 34982, on Wednesday, May 31, from 1 PM TO 4 PM, Friday, June 2, from 8 AM TO 3 PM, or Saturday, June 3, from 8 AM TO NOON.

There will be no designated meet-up area as you and/or your group choose the location you wish to clean up in the City of Fort Pierce. All participants are encouraged to share their Community Cleanup fun by taking photos and posting them on social media using the hashtags #lovethefort and #cleanthefort!