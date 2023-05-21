McKee Botanical Gardens Names Julia Keenan, Senior Director of Development

Vero Beach - Sunday May 21, 2023: McKee Botanical Garden has announced the addition of Julia Keenan as Senior Director of Development.

Julia will be responsible for the development and implementation of fundraising initiatives, overseeing efforts of the Planned Giving and Development Committees, and Garden Endowment, ongoing donor stewardship and constituency development, managing all levels of the membership program, sponsorships for events and exhibitions, grant applications, and direct mail solicitations.

“We are thrilled to welcome Julia to team McKee and are certain that with her leadership and extensive fundraising and donor stewardship background she will help strengthen our fundraising, donor and membership initiatives to benefit the Garden,” said Executive Director Christine Hobart.

Julia has more than 25 years in the development field including fundraising, public speaking, strategic planning, fund development, project management, and community development. She has an extensive development career including Director of Development and Scholarship Development Coordinator for the Indian River State College Foundation, Development Officer for Indian River Medical Center, Executive Director for the Homeless Family Center, and Family Life Director/Program Director and Teacher for the Diocese of Palm Beach.

Julia earned her Bachelor of Science degree from Mansfield University of Pennsylvania. She received a Major Gifts Track Certification from the University of Wisconsin School of Business – Association for Healthcare in Philanthropy. Julia is affiliated with the Association of Florida Colleges, Association of Fundraising Professionals, Indian River Chamber of Commerce, Planning Giving Council of Indian River, and United Way of Indian River County.