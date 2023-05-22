AAA: Price of Gas Down Again as 2.1-Million Floridians Prepare for Memorial Day Road Trips

Florida - Monday May 22, 2023: Florida gas prices are still declining as nearly 2.4 million Floridians prepare to travel for Memorial Day weekend. According to AAA's holiday travel forecast, more than 2.1 million Floridians will take a road trip.

Florida gas prices have declined 31 cents per gallon over the course of the past 30 days. During the past week alone, the state average declined 7 cents per gallon.

On Sunday, Florida drivers paid an average price of $3.41 per gallon. Though drivers in some regions are finding prices in the $3.20s or lower.

"It's looking like Florida drivers will spend a dollar per gallon less for gasoline than they did last Memorial Day weekend," said Mark Jenkins, spokesman, AAA - The Auto Club Group. "The state average should trickle even lower this week. However, even if pump prices do suddenly rise this week, it's unlikely it'd be by a large enough margin that Floridians would change their plans, since most travel plans have already been finalized by now."

Regional Florida Prices

• Most expensive metro markets – West Palm Beach-Boca Raton ($3.66), Naples ($3.55), Miami ($3.52)

• Least expensive metro markets – Panama City ($3.14), Crestview-Fort Walton Beach ($3.16), Pensacola ($3.22)

Find Florida Gas Prices



Daily gas price averages can be found at Gasprices.aaa.com

State and metro averages can be found here

AAA Florida /

Ways to Save on Gasoline

• Combine errands to limit driving time.

• Shop around for the best gas prices in your community.

• Pay with cash. Some retailers charge extra per gallon for customers who pay with a credit card.

• Remove excess weight in your vehicle. Every 100 pounds taken out of the vehicle improves fuel economy by 1-2 percent.

• Drive conservatively. Aggressive acceleration and speeding reduces fuel economy.

AAA Resources for Drivers

• Enroll in savings programs. AAA Members who enroll in Shell's Fuel Rewards program can save 30 cents per gallon on their first fill-up and 5 cents per gallon each additional trip to the pump. Click here for more information.

• Get a tune-up. Ensure your vehicle is properly maintained to optimize its fuel economy. Visit AAA.com/AutoRepair to find a certified repair shop.

• Find the lowest gas prices in your area by using the free AAA mobile app.

• Determine anticipated fuel costs for your trip by using the AAA's Gas Cost Calculator.