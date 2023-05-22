MCSO: Pilot Killed in Sunday Plane Crash in Palm City

Martin County - Monday May 22, 2023: A Palm City man, piloting a small prop plane, was killed when he crashed into a field inside a private ranch on SW 48th Terrace in Palm City.

The Martin County Sheriff's Office has identified the man as 69-year old Paul Skilowitz. He was the only person aboard. Skilowitz was a well-known Treasure Coast businessman in the marine industry.

A good samaritan who tried to save Mr. Skilowitz did receive non-life threatening injuries and was treated for burns.

The investigation of the crash has been turned over to the NTSB.