Attorney General Moody Names Sebastian Police Department Corporal Ritchie Revis the 2022 Law Enforcement Officer of the Year

Florida - Tuesday May 23, 2023: Attorney General Ashley Moody has named Sebastian Police Department Corporal Ritchie Revis the 2022 Attorney General’s Law Enforcement Officer of the Year.

“I’m honored to present the 2022 Law Enforcement Officer of the Year award to Corporal Ritchie Revis for his valiant efforts to rescue kidnapping victims being held at gunpoint," said the Attorney General. "Due to his courage and composure under pressure, Corporal Revis played an integral role in leading law enforcement in a dangerous pursuit of a criminal and saved the lives of two women. It is officers like Corporal Revis and everyone in Florida’s law enforcement ranks, that help us build a Stronger, Safer Florida.”

The incident occurred last year, on Saturday June 25. Indian River County Sheriff deputies used license plate reading technology to track down a vehicle being driven by 42-year-old Curtis Kimbrough from Cocoa Beach who earlier had fled from a reported kidnapping in Osceola County.

Cpl. Revis pursued the suspect’s car in a dangerous, high-speed chase. He had taken two women at gunpoint and shot one of them, injuring her. During the chase, Kimbrough shot at Cpl. Revis multiple times. Ultimately Kimbrough drove through a dead-end road and got stuck in soft sand, he pushed the injured victim out of the car and then dragged the other victim at gunpoint through a wooded area to escape Cpl. Revis and the other officers closing in around him.

Cpl. Revis led fellow officers through the dark, putting himself in harm’s way, and braving gunfire from the kidnapper, until the suspect was shot and killed. The two women he had kidnapped were freed.

Moody announced the honor Tuesday during a ceremony at the Florida State Capitol. She also recognized seven other officers for going above and beyond the call of duty.

Attorney General Moody recognizes the following nominees:



Officer Specialist Elisha Cernuto, Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission



Detective Sergeant Nick Ferrara, Gainesville Police Department



Special Agent Steven Harris, Florida Department of Law Enforcement



Detective Daniel Melgar, Boca Raton Police Services Department



Corporal Eldon Raines, Dunnellon Police Department



Master Deputy Crista Rainey, Flagler County Sheriff’s Office



Trooper Toni Schuck, Florida Highway Patrol.

To watch the ceremony, click here.