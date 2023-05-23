Brightline: No Additional Overnight Closures of the St. Lucie River Railroad Drawbridge Necessary

Stuart - Tuesday May 23, 2023: Brightline has announced that they are cancelling the previously announced overnight closures of the St. Lucie River railroad drawbridge.

The drawbridge was reopened Sunday evening at 6 p.m. after rehabilitation work was completed 12-hours early. However in a news release Sunday the company also said the drawbridge would still remain down overnight until May 29. But on Tuesday the company said that is no longer necessary.

The drawbridge has now been returned to operation in accordance with the United States Coast Guard operating rule.

Brightline along with contractor Scott Bridge Company of Opelika, Alabama worked around the clock for 21 days to complete the critical infrastructure work including the replacement of all mechanical, electrical and control components associated with the drawbridge drive system. Construction of the drawbridge monitor house will continue through June, but it will not impact the navigation channel.

The draw bridge work is one of the final structural pieces of Brightline’s official launch of high-speed rail service to Orlando from Miami. The official launch day is expected to be announced by this summer, but tickets to Orlando can already be booked from September 1st onward.