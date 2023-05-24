Fort Pierce Police Seek Help Identifying Burglary Suspect

Fort Pierce - Wednesday May 24, 2023: The Fort Pierce Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying and locating the man pictured here who is a suspect in a May 21 burglary.

The burglary occurred last Sunday around 4:10 a.m.. The man shown here entered a business in the 1200 block of Avenue D and stole an undisclosed amount of merchandise.

He is described as being 50 to 60 years old, standing about 5-foot-7 to 5-foot-10-inches tall and weighing about 160 pounds. He was last seen wearing a light-colored button-down shirt, shorts, dark shoes and a backpack.

Anyone with information about the crime or the suspect is asked to contact Detective Kevin Mohamed at 772-467-6905, 772-979-1451 or email at: kmohamed@fppd.org.

If you wish to remain anonymous call Crime Stoppers at 800-273-TIPS (8477).