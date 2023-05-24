Martin County Sheriff - Number of Unlicensed Drivers Continues to Grow

Martin County - Wednesday May 24, 2023: Martin County Sheriff Deputies continue to see an increase in unlicensed drivers on the roadways, many of whom "are intoxicated" according to a release from the Sheriff's Office.

The latest two cases occurred over this past weekend. Two men, in separate cases, were arrested and charged with DUI. Neither had ever had a drivers license.

39-year old Lorenzo Francisco Cristobal of Indiantown was charged with DUI and driving without a valid license. Cristobal who was driving in the westbound lane of Farm Road was observed swerving into the eastbound lane multiple times. At one point, he nearly collided with an ATV which was stopped at a stop sign.

44-year old Raymundo Alarcon, of Port St. Lucie, was also charged with DUI and driving without a valid license. Alarcon was stopped after he continued to leave his lane of travel and drive onto the grass outside of the lane. Alarcon was more than twice the legal limit.

Both men were taken to the Martin County Jail.

MCSO has previously expressed concern about unlicensed drivers. In February of this year the MCSO issued a release saying it's "becoming a daily occurrance in our area."

So far this year, deputies have issued 276 criminal citations to motorists who were driving without a driver’s license.