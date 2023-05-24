Quinnipiac University National Poll - Trump Doubles Lead Over DeSantis

Florida - Wednesday May 24, 2023: As the field of Republican presidential contenders in the 2024 primary race develops, former President Donald Trump remains at the top of the list of declared or potential candidates with 56 percent support among Republican and Republican leaning voters, followed by Florida Governor Ron DeSantis with 25 percent, according to a Quinnipiac University national poll released Wednesday.

This compares to a Quinnipiac University poll on March 29th when Trump received 47 percent and DeSantis received 33 percent.

Former United Nations Ambassador and South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley receives 3 percent. Former Vice President Mike Pence, South Carolina Senator Tim Scott, and former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie each receive 2 percent. The remaining 8 listed declared or potential candidates each receive less than 2 percent support.

In a head-to-head matchup between Trump and DeSantis, Trump leads 61 - 32 percent among Republican and Republican leaning voters, compared to 52 - 42 percent in late March.

"The first one out of the gate, in what for now still looks like a two-horse race, is moving at full gallop away from a slowly growing pack of contenders," said Quinnipiac University Polling Analyst Tim Malloy.

2024 GENERAL ELECTION

In a hypothetical general election matchup for president, the race is neck and neck, with President Joe Biden receiving 48 percent and Trump receiving 46 percent among all registered voters. These results are unchanged since late March.

When Biden is matched up against DeSantis, the race is also very close, with DeSantis receiving 47 percent and Biden receiving 46 percent among all registered voters. These results are essentially unchanged since late March.

It is more important for a presidential candidate to be a great leader, 50 percent of registered voters say, while 44 percent say it is more important for a candidate to have great policy ideas.

There is a partisan divide.

Republicans (59 - 36 percent) and independents (51 - 42 percent) say it is more important for a presidential candidate to be a great leader, while Democrats 56 - 40 percent say it is more important for a presidential candidate to have great policy ideas.

AGE OF CANDIDATES

Registered voters 65 - 32 percent think that Joe Biden is too old to effectively serve another 4-year term as president. Republicans (90 - 8 percent) and independents (69 - 28 percent) think that Biden is too old, while Democrats 57 - 41 percent think that Biden is not too old to effectively serve another 4-year term as president.

Registered voters 59 - 36 percent think that Donald Trump is not too old to effectively serve another 4- year term as president. Republicans (85 - 15 percent) and independents (55 - 39 percent) think that Trump is not too old, while Democrats 51 - 42 percent think that Trump is too old to effectively serve another 4-year term as president.

"One candidate is 80, the other 76, but what a difference those four years make. Voters dispute the old saying that age is just a number, to the detriment of the President," added Malloy.

FAVORABILITY RATINGS

Registered voters were asked whether they had a favorable or unfavorable opinion of:

Donald Trump: 40 percent favorable, 56 percent unfavorable, 2 percent haven't heard enough about him;

Joe Biden: 39 percent favorable, 54 percent unfavorable, 4 percent haven't heard enough about him;

Ron DeSantis: 34 percent favorable, 42 percent unfavorable, 22 percent haven't heard enough about him;

Mike Pence: 25 percent favorable, 51 percent unfavorable, 21 percent haven't heard enough about him;

Nikki Haley: 19 percent favorable, 27 percent unfavorable, 52 percent haven't heard enough about her.

