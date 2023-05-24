Sebastian House Fire Claims the Life of One Man, Elderly Woman Saved by Sebastian Police

Sebastian - Wednesday May 24, 2023: A house fire in Sebastian claimed the life of a 60 year old man last week, but Sebastian Police were able to save the life of the man's 90 year old mother, according to the Sebastian Police Department (SPD).

At 11 p.m. on Monday May 15 Sebastian Police responded to a report of a home engulfed in flames on Dolphin Avenue in Sebastian.

In search of anyone still inside, SPD Cpl. Richie Revis had to kick open the front door. Inside he found an unresponsive elderly female lying on the ground and pulled her out to safety. Indian River County Fire Rescue rushed the woman to a local hospital, where she is recovering from her injuries.

The intensity of the flames prevented any further entry into the home from the front door. but upon learning that another person maybe inside, SPD Officers Eric Antosia and Mike Brandes forced their way into the garage in an attempt to enter the home that way, but the flames and think smoke blocked them from going any further.

After the fire was extinguished, the home was searched and the woman's 60 year old son was found dead in his bedroom. The family dog also succumbed to the blaze.

The cause of the fire is under investigation. The names of the mother and son were not released.