Stuart PD: Knife Wielding Man Arrested Outside Pool Hall

Stuart - Wednesday May 24, 2023: Stuart police officers defused a disturbance early Tuesday morning outside the Stix Billiard Club at 1580 SE Federal Highway in Stuart.

In the early morning hours of May 22, officers responded to a report of a man wielding a knife outside the club. When officers arrived there were several "several altercations" occurring amongst a "large crowd" outside the pool hall.

The officer quickly took control and de-escalated the situation.

The man wielding the knife was identified as 37-year-old Chad Brown. He was accused of starting the altercation.

Brown was arrested on the following charges:

- Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon

- Simple Battery

- Possession of a Weapon or Ammo by a Convicted Felon