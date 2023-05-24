Stuart PD: Knife Wielding Man Arrested Outside Pool Hall
Stuart - Wednesday May 24, 2023: Stuart police officers defused a disturbance early Tuesday morning outside the Stix Billiard Club at 1580 SE Federal Highway in Stuart.
In the early morning hours of May 22, officers responded to a report of a man wielding a knife outside the club. When officers arrived there were several "several altercations" occurring amongst a "large crowd" outside the pool hall.
The officer quickly took control and de-escalated the situation.
The man wielding the knife was identified as 37-year-old Chad Brown. He was accused of starting the altercation.
Brown was arrested on the following charges:
- Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon
- Simple Battery
- Possession of a Weapon or Ammo by a Convicted Felon