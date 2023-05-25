PSLPD: Suspect Sought in Fatal Shooting

PSLPD /

PSLPD / 2017 red JEEP Cherokee

Port St. Lucie - Thursday May 25, 2023: A 20 year old man was shot and killed inside his vehicle in the Gatlin Commons Business Center parking lot in Port St. Lucie Wednesday night.

PSLPD Officers responded to the shooting at 6:57 p.m. at Southwest Aledo Lane and Southwest Brigantine Place, just east of Interstate 95. They found the victim dead in the driver's seat of a red BMW.

Acting PSL Police Chief Richard Del Toro reports that video surveillance shows the victim and his female passenger met up with another vehicle in the parking lot, a 2017 red JEEP Cherokee.

One of the two men in that red JEEP got out and into the back seat of the victim's red BMW. The victim then began driving away when, the suspect in the back seat shot the victim in the back of the head, according to Acting Chief Toro. The female passenger in the victim’s vehicle was not harmed.

The suspect fled on foot. The red JEEP also fled the scene.

PSL Police are asking anyone who has seen the vehicle or the suspect, or who may know anything about this killing to contact PSLPD Detectives at 772-871-5001.

