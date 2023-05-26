Port St. Lucie Pays Tribute to Military Heroes on Memorial Day

Port St. Lucie - Friday May 26, 2023: The City of Port St. Lucie will be holding a Memorial Day Service on Monday, May 29, to honor the men and women who died while serving in the U.S. military. The City is planning a moving tribute to recognize and commemorate the fallen heroes of all generations.

The service will be held at 10 a.m. at Veterans Memorial Park, 2100 SE Veterans Memorial Parkway, in Port St. Lucie.

The Memorial Day Service is being organized by the City of Port St. Lucie. The public is invited to join City staff and guests to honor those who served our country, and ensure that veterans are honored and remembered.

The ceremony will feature guest speakers who will share their stories of service, including retired Col. Martin Zikert, U.S. Air Force. John Ramos, U.S. Army veteran will lead the Pledge of Allegiance.

The ceremony will also include a performance of “God Bless America” and an armed forces medley by the Port St. Lucie Community Band, a rifle salute, the national anthem, a resounding of taps and more.

Vice Mayor Jolien Caraballo and Councilman David Pickett will be among the notable figures attending the Memorial Day Service.

Seating is limited, so arriving early and bringing a chair is recommended.