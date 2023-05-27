IRCSO: Inmates Transform Jail Recreation Room Walls into Breathtaking Murals

Indian River County - Saturday May 27, 2023: The Indian River County Sheriff's Office has released a short video of the the murals painted by inmates in the County Jail's recreation room.

The inmates utilized their creativity and artistic skills to create powerful visuals "that uplift spirits, foster self-expression, and promote healing," states the release from IRCSO. "Let us take a moment to appreciate their remarkable talent, and recognize the power of art and fostering personal growth and transformation."

See the video here> https://fb.watch/kHkaNiLcPe/