Get Storm Ready at Port St. Lucie’s 2023 Hurricane EXPO

Port St. Lucie - Sunday May 28, 2023: Mark your calendar for the 17th annual Hurricane Preparedness Expo on June 3, 2023, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., at the MIDFLORIDA Event Center, 9221 SE Event Center Place, where residents and businesses can get crucial storm-related information from vendors at one convenient location.

This free event is family-friendly and open to the public. The Expo is the City’s premier storm preparation event that connects residents with businesses and emergency services providers. It aims to prepare residents for extreme weather situations through presentations, interactive exhibits, weather forecasting and more.

Hurricane season begins June 1 and runs through Nov. 30. Being prepared is the key to protecting your home and loved ones during a severe storm. This year’s Expo will focus on education and will include informative presentations from meteorologists, local emergency managers, City staff and key community organizations.

Presenters include:

• WPTV ‘s First Alert Meteorologist James Wieland, Meteorologist Jennifer Correa, Meteorologist John Gerard

• WPBF 25’s Meteorologist Cris Martinez, Meteorologist Glenn Glazer, Meteorologist Sandra Shaw, Meteorologist Brooke Silverang, Meteorologist Vanessa Vinent

• WPEC’s StormTrak Weather Chief Meteorologist Vytas Reid, StormTrak Weather Meteorologist Michael Ehrenberg

• Emergency Management panel discussion with key personnel from the City of Port St. Lucie, St. Lucie County, Indian River County and Martin County. With over 200 years of experience collectively, they'll share their knowledge, discuss managing a storm and provide before, during and after tips to residents.

• National Weather Service Warning Coordination Meteorologist Will Ulrich

The Expo will feature 39 preparedness vendors, presentations, and giveaways. The event will feature exhibitors that focus on preparedness such as storm shutters; tree and lawn maintenance; generators; water damage; roofing; gutters; and impact windows.

The expo also will have an all-ages scavenger hunt, an interactive photo booth and emergency vehicles on display. Participants in the Expo raffle will receive a chance to win a generator from Lowe’s, $100 gift card from Rocky’s Ace Hardware, first-aid kits and solar batteries. While supplies last, all attendees will receive a tote bag. In addition, those who complete the scavenger hunt will receive an umbrella, while supplies last. A schedule of events is available here.

Learn how to be prepared and stay safe during this hurricane season by visiting www.CityofPSL.com/Hurricane. While the Hurricane Expo is the best way to start your hurricane preparations, the City’s website offers a virtual educational component including videos, hurricane supply lists, disaster preparedness guides, shelter locations and evacuation routes.