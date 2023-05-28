Martin County Fire Rescue Selects 'Air Methods Ascend' to Provide Advanced Training for Flight Team

Martin County - Sunday, May 28, 2023: Martin County Fire Rescue has selected the 'Air Methods Ascend' critical care clinician online education program for the first responders on their flight team.

Air Methods is the nation’s leading air medical service provider.

Located in the southeastern part of the state, Martin County Fire Rescue provides emergency management and medical response, fire suppression and prevention, hazardous materials response, technical rescue, and aeromedical transport services to its nearly 200,000 residents. Servicing more than 31,000 calls annually, the men and women of Martin County Fire Rescue serve and protect 528 square miles with a mix of suburban, agricultural/rural lands, highways, railways, and waterfront.

“We exist for a simple reason -- to provide when the community needs us most,” said Martin County Fire Rescue Chief Chad Cianciulli. “The courses offered by Air Methods Ascend will help our flight team stay up-to-date on the latest medical knowledge and practices while improving patient care and satisfaction.”

The Ascend in-person and online education programs provide access to world-class educators, state-of-the-art tools, and cutting-edge technologies to help pre-hospital and critical care clinicians build their knowledge, enabling them to operate at the top of their licensure and fulfill continuing education requirements. Education programs include both advanced manikin-based simulation and virtual reality training that mirror real-world patient care scenarios, building life-saving skills and confidence. Courses meet certification requirements for Board of Certification for Emergency Nursing (BCEN), Commission on Accreditation for Pre-Hospital Continuing Education (CAPCE) and International Board of Specialty Certifications (IBSC).

“We are confident that Air Methods Ascend will help Martin County Fire Rescue’s flight team stay up-to-date on the latest medical knowledge and practices to provide the highest quality of care to their patients,” said Dr. Stephanie Queen, Air Methods Senior Vice President of Clinical Services. “We are committed to providing clinicians with advanced, high-quality education and are proud to partner with organizations dedicated to providing excellent care to their patients.”

