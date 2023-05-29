IRC United Way Needs Community Support for its ‘Close the Gap’ Campaign  

Monday May 29, 2023: The United Way of Indian River County has launched a 'Close the Gap' campaign to ensure it can reach its fiscal year goal of $2,970,000 by June 30th.

The IRC United Way is making a final appeal to the local community to join forces to raise the remaining $100,000 in the next month. These much-needed funds will secure the continued support of vital programs for children, families, and seniors. Without this financial backing, these programs may be forced to curtail their operations.

United Way currently funds 45 local programs in the areas of health, education, and financial stability.

A shortfall in funding could leave individuals without access to vital services, including education, financial security, and healthcare, warns United Way of Indian River County CEO Meredith Egan. “Such a lack of resources could devastate those needing access to these services, which are essential for a better quality of life. Therefore, it is of great importance that steps are taken to ensure that everyone has access to these important services.”

Jeff Petersen, Board Chair of United Way of Indian River County, stated, "I know we’re doing the best with the money we raise to solve the problems in our community when we choose not to fund programs that do not meet our standards. When we have to go to our funded partners who do meet our standards and say that we haven’t raised enough money, it breaks my heart, knowing that the most vulnerable members of our community will have to go without. "

To make a contribution to help the IRC United Way 'Close the Gap' visit: unitedwayirc.org/close-the-gap.