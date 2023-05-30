FDOT Treasure Coast Traffic Report - Monday May 29 through Friday June 2

Treasure Coast - Tuesday May 30, 2023: Treasure Coast traffic will be affected this week by ongoing construction projects and maintenance work in Martin, St. Lucie and Indian River counties, Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) officials report.

CONSTRUCTION PROJECTS

MARTIN COUNTY

(Hobe Sound, Palm City, City of Stuart, Stuart, Jensen Beach, Jupiter Island, Port Salerno, Rio, Indiantown, Tequesta, Town of Sewall’s Point)

1. State Road 714/SW Martin Highway Widening Project

Description: This 1.127-mile widening project began on August 6, 2021. Project improvements include widening SR 714/SW Martin Highway from a two-lane undivided rural roadway to a four-lane divided urban roadway, widening the bridge over Florida’s Turnpike, constructing seven-foot buffered bike lanes and six-foot sidewalks on both sides of the roadway, and installing signing, signalization, and lighting upgrades.

Cost/Completion: $21.3 million. Completion is expected in fall 2024.

Traffic Impact:

• The eastbound and westbound shoulders on SR 714/SW Martin Highway from SW Martin Downs Boulevard to SW Citrus Boulevard are closed through mid-2024 to facilitate widening activities. Cyclists and motorists should share the road.

• One lane in either direction of SR 714/SW Martin Highway from Citrus Boulevard to Martin Downs Boulevard may be closed, Tuesday, May 30, through Thursday, June 1, between 7 p.m. to 6 a.m., for roadway construction and pipe installation. During this time, intermittent side street closures may occur, and two-way traffic will be maintained by a flagging operation.

• Advanced Notice: Northbound Florida’s Turnpike from SR-706/Indiantown Road (Exit 116) in Palm Beach County to Becker Road (Exit 138) in St. Lucie County, will be closed to traffic nightly, from 10:30 p.m. until 5:30 a.m., Wednesday, June 7 through Thursday, June 8 for bridge widening work. Northbound Florida’s Turnpike entrance ramp from SR-714/Martin Highway will also be closed nightly during this operation. Advance notice and detour signage will be in place to assist motorists.

Detour Information:

o Motorists traveling northbound from SR-706/Indiantown Road traffic will be detoured via the I-95 northbound entrance ramp to Becker Road

(Exit 114). Motorists can re-enter the Florida Turnpike Highway System via Becker Road east.

o Eastbound and westbound SR-714/Martin Highway traffic will be detoured via the I-95 northbound entrance ramp to Becker Road (Exit 114).

Motorists can re-enter the Florida Turnpike Highway System via Becker Road east.

• Beginning Wednesday night, May 31, southbound Florida’s Turnpike between Becker Road (Exit 138) in St. Lucie County and SR 714/Martin

Highway (Exit 133) in Martin County, will be closed to traffic overnight, 10:30 p.m. until 5:30 a.m., through Thursday night, June 1 for bridge

widening work. Advance notice and detour signage will be in place to assist motorists.

Detour Information:

o Westbound Becker Road traffic will be detoured via the I-95 southbound entrance ramp to SR-706/Indiantown Road.

o The southbound Florida’s Turnpike entrance ramp from SR-714/Martin Highway will not be impacted and will remain accessible during this

operation. For more information, contact Community Outreach Specialist Samantha

Kayser at 772-579-5479.

2. State Road 76/Kanner Highway Resurfacing Project

Description: This 1.4-mile resurfacing project from north of Cabana Point Circle to SR 5/U.S. 1 in the City of Stuart will began on Monday, July 25, 2022. Project improvements include milling and resurfacing the existing roadway; some minor widening will occur along northbound and southbound SR 76/Kanner Highway; upgrading crosswalks and curb ramps to meet Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) standards; installing sidewalks, signage and pavement markings; upgrading pedestrian lighting at two signalized intersections at SR 714/Monterey Road and SR 5/U.S. 1; and, upgrading or restoring drainage pipes and replacing sections of the City of Stuart’s watermain at various locations.

Cost/Completion: $5,064,094.62. Completion is expected summer 2023.

Traffic Impact:

• The sidewalk on southbound SR 76/Kanner Highway between SR 5/U.S. 1 and SR 714/Monterey Road is closed through Friday, June 16, to facilitate roadway and drainage work. Pedestrians are directed to use the signalized crossings at the intersections of SR 714/Monterey Road and SR 5/U.S. 1 to access the sidewalk on northbound SR 76/Kanner Highway.

• One southbound outside lane of SR 76/Kanner Highway from the Monterey Road intersection to SR 5/U.S. 1 may be closed around the clock through Friday, June 16, for drainage, utility, sidewalk, and lighting work, except during Memorial Day weekend.

• One northbound outside lane of SR 76/Kanner Highway from the parking entrance to Water’s Edge Dermatology south of the Monterrey Road intersection to SE Lonita Street will be closed from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. as needed, through Friday, June 16, for lighting, signalization, and site restoration work.

• Two southbound lanes of SR 76/Kanner Highway from the intersection of Monterey Road to SR 5/U.S. 1 will be closed nightly Tuesday, May 30

through Friday, June 2 and Monday through Friday, through Friday, June 16, from 8 p.m. to 6:30 a.m. for drainage, utility, sidewalk, and lighting

work.

• One northbound inside lane of SR 76/Kanner Highway from SR 5/U.S. 1 will be closed from 8 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. as needed Tuesday, May 30

through Friday, June 16, for signage installation work.

• Two southbound lanes of SR 76/Kanner Highway from S Manor Drive to SE Seville Street will be closed around-the-clock from 8:30 p.m. Friday

night through 6 a.m. Monday morning on the following dates for drainage work:

o Friday night, June 2 through Monday morning, June 5

o Friday night, June 9 through Monday morning, June 12

• Advanced Notice: Beginning at 8 p.m. Friday, June 2, southbound SR 76/Kanner Highway at the intersection of SR 5/U.S. 1, will be closed around-

the-clock through approximately 6:30 a.m., Monday, June 5, for watermain and roadway work. Friday, June 9 through Monday, June 12 will be

used as contingency dates if needed. Please see flyer attached.

Detour Information:

o Southbound SR 5/U.S. 1 traffic will be detoured via SR 714/Monterey Road to SR 76/Kanner Highway

o Northbound SR 5/U.S. 1 traffic will be detoured via SR 714/Monterey Road to SR 76/Kanner Highway.

• Beginning at 6 p.m., Monday, May 22, the entrance to Poppleton Creek at southbound SR 76/Kanner Highway, will be closed around-the-clock

through approximately 10 a.m., Monday, June 19, for watermain work. Monday, June 19 through Monday, June 26 will be used as contingency

dates if needed.

Detour Information:

o Northbound SR 76/Kanner Highway traffic will be detoured via SR 714/Monterey Road and SW Palm City Road to the Poppleton Creek

entrance at SW Riverview Street.

o Southbound SR 76/Kanner Highway traffic will be detoured via SR 5/U.S. 1 and SW Palm City Road to the Poppleton Creek entrance at SW

Riverview Street.

o Southbound SR 5/U.S. 1 traffic will be detoured via SW Palm City Road to the Poppleton Creek entrance at SW Riverview Street. For more

information, contact Community Outreach Specialist Samantha Kayser at 772-579-5479.

3. State Road (SR) 5/US-1 Resurfacing Project, from SE Contractors Way to north of SR-732/Jensen Beach Boulevard

Description: This 5.042-mile resurfacing project is anticipated to begin in June 2023. The project improvements on SR-5/US-1 consist of milling and resurfacing the existing roadway excluding SW Joan Jefferson Way to NW Wright Boulevard (no work on the Roosevelt Bridge), drainage improvements, constructing sidewalks to fill in missing gaps, upgrading curb ramps to meet Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) standards, installing pedestrian pushbutton detectors at signalized intersections, and upgrading pavement markings and lighting signalized intersections.

Cost/Completion: $12 million. Completion is expected in spring 2024.

Virtual Public Meeting and In-Person Construction Open House: A Virtual Public Meeting and In-Person Construction Open House will be

held on Thursday, June 1, 2023. Please see below and the flyer attached for more information.

• The Virtual Public Meeting will be held from 5:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. Please use the following link to register: https://bit.ly/3VlbsaI or dial (562) 247-

8422, Access Code: 224-525-117 to join the meeting. A brief presentation followed by questions and comments will be held from 5:00 p.m. to

5:30 p.m., and again from 5:30 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. Note questions and comments may be submitted via the online chat for the project

team to address directly.

• The In-Person Construction Open House will be held from 6:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at the Stuart City Commission, Commission Chambers, located

at 121 SW Flagler Avenue, Stuart, FL 34994. This meeting will have an informal open house format, with project representatives available to

answer questions and address comments at any time during the meeting. For more information, contact Community Outreach

Specialist Samantha Kayser at 772-579-5479.

ST. LUCIE COUNTY

(City of Port St. Lucie, Port St. Lucie, White City, City of Fort Pierce, Fort Pierce, Okeechobee, St. Lucie West, Tradition)

4. Kings Highway Widening Project, from South of State Road 70 to North of the I-95 Overpass

Description: Kings Highway / State Road 713 is being widened from south of State Road 70 to north of the I-95 overpass in the City of Ft. Pierce and unincorporated St. Lucie County. The improvements on this 3.417-mile project include: reconstructing the existing two-lane undivided Kings Highway into a newly constructed four‐lane divided roadway, relocating Canal No. 40 and Canal No. 32E to accommodate widening to the west, realigning Kings Highway at the intersection with Okeechobee Road which will improve the existing connection with the Turnpike, replacing existing culverts/swales and installing a closed drainage system and retention ponds, installing a new highway lighting system, and upgrading signalization with vehicle detection devices and ITS cameras.

Cost/Completion: $45.2 million. Completion is expected in spring 2023.

Traffic Impact:

• The speed limit on Kings Highway from south of Okeechobee Road / State Road 70 to north of the I-95 overpass has been temporarily reduced from 50 MPH to 40 MPH. This speed limit reduction will be in place through the end of the project.

• One lane in either direction of Kings Highway may be intermittently closed Monday through Thursday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. through spring 2023 for roadway work. Two-way traffic will be maintained by a flag crew. During this time, intermittent side street closures may occur, maintaining two-way traffic at all times.

• Northbound Kings Highway at the Orange Avenue intersection is reduced to one lane in each direction through spring 2023, temporarily removing the designated turning lanes, to facilitate roadway reconstruction.

• Traffic on Kings Highway between the State Road 70/Okeechobee Road intersection and to just past the I-95 overpass was shifted to the newly constructed lanes, to allow for median construction through spring 2023. One lane of traffic will remain open in each direction.

• One lane in either direction of Kings Highway from south of Okeechobee Road to north of the I-95 overpass may be shifted to the inside or outside lane, Monday through Sunday, from 6 a.m. to 4 p.m. through spring 2023 for roadway work.

• One lane in either direction of Kings Highway from Okeechobee Road to north of the I-95 bridge may be closed intermittently Tuesday, May 30 through Thursday, June 1, from 6 a.m. to 4 p.m. for roadway work. Traffic will be maintained by a flag crew.

• One lane in either direction of Kings Highway from Okeechobee Road to north of the I-95 bridge may be closed nightly Tuesday, May 30 through Thursday, June 1, from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. for maintenance of traffic control work.

• One lane in either direction of Orange Avenue from just west of Kings Highway to just east of Kings Highway may be closed nightly Tuesday, May 30 through Thursday, June 1, from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. for drainage work. Traffic will be maintained by a flag crew.

• Orange Avenue at Kings Highway and the northbound and southbound off-ramps to westbound Orange Avenue, may be closed nightly, 8 p.m. to 6 a.m., Sunday through Thursday, through Thursday, June 29, for traffic shift operations.

Detour Information:

o Westbound Orange Avenue traffic will be detoured via S Jenkins Road, Graham Road, Kings Highway, Picos Road, and S Rock Road to Orange Avenue.

o Eastbound Orange Avenue traffic will be detoured via Rock Road, Picos Road, Kings Highway, Graham Road, and S Jenkins Road to Orange Avenue.

o I-95 to westbound Orange Avenue traffic will be detoured to the eastbound Orange Avenue off-ramps and directed to follow detour signage.

o Once the traffic shift is completed, one outside lane of traffic in each direction of Kings Highway will be open on the new roadway. Please see flyer attached. For more information, please contact Community Outreach Specialist Samantha Kayser at 772-579-5479.

5. SW Port St. Lucie Boulevard Widening Project, from South of SW Alcantarra Boulevard to South of SW Darwin Boulevard

Description: Construction on this 0.713-mile widening project began on Thursday, January 27, 2022, in the City of Port St. Lucie. The City of Port St. Lucie, as Project Sponsor, requested the Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT), District Four design and construct this project through application to the St. Lucie Transportation Planning Organization and City of Port St. Lucie Resolution 18-R42. Project improvements include widening SW Port St. Lucie Boulevard from a two-lane undivided roadway to a four-lane divided roadway, installing three new signalized intersections with mast arms at SW Alcantarra Boulevard, SW Tulip Boulevard, and SW Tunis Boulevard, adding a right turn lane on SW Port St. Lucie Boulevard’s north approach to SW Alcantarra Boulevard, constructing an 18’ wide raised median with curb and gutter, upgrading crosswalks and curb ramps to meet Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) standards, constructing 8’-10’ wide sidewalks on both sides of SW Port St. Lucie Boulevard for pedestrian and bicycle use, and 6’ wide sidewalks on side streets, installing a new closed drainage system, signing, pavement markings, signalization, and lighting upgrades, and landscaping for the median including trees, irrigation and stamped concrete.

Cost/Completion: $11,570,179. Completion is expected summer 2024.

Traffic Impact:

• One lane in either direction of SW Port St. Lucie Boulevard between SW Squirrel Avenue and SW Darwin Boulevard will be closed Tuesday, May 30 through Friday, June 2, and Monday through Friday, beginning Monday, June 5 through Friday, July 28, from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. to install drainage structures, storm pipe, line stops and final connections, and perform pressure testing and chlorination work. Flagging operations will be in place to direct traffic. For more information, please contact Community Outreach Specialist Samantha Kayser at 772-579-5479.

City of Port St. Lucie project/adjacent to project corridor:

The Port St. Lucie Boulevard South Project Segment 3, managed by the City of Port St. Lucie, is reconstructing approximately 0.7 miles of the existing four-lane roadway from SW Gatlin Boulevard to SW Darwin Boulevard and a portion of SW Darwin Boulevard through Winter 2023.

Traffic Impact:

• Speed limit lowered to 30 mph for the duration of the construction project.

• Closure of existing median openings at both SW Yale Street and SW Cairo Avenue.

• One northbound through lane will be eliminated on SW Port St. Lucie Boulevard north of SW Aurelia Avenue to Gatlin Boulevard, leaving one through lane and one dedicated left turn lane onto westbound Gatlin Boulevard. For more information about the City of Port St. Lucie’s Segment 3 Project, contact Beth Zsoka, Project Public Information Specialist at 772-871-5176.

6. St. Lucie West Boulevard Widening Project, from Commerce Center Drive to Peacock Boulevard

Description: This 1.814-mile widening project began on Monday, January 24, 2022, in the City of Port St. Lucie. The City of Port St. Lucie, as Project Sponsor, requested the Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT), District Four design and construct this project through application to the St. Lucie Transportation Planning Organization and City of Port St. Lucie Resolution 20-R75. Project improvements include constructing a new 3-lane eastbound bridge over I-95, separated 10-feet from the existing bridge; widening St. Lucie West Boulevard to accommodate two (2) eastbound and westbound travel lanes, with a third eastbound lane between the I-95 southbound and northbound ramps, two (2) eastbound left turn lanes at the I-95 northbound on ramp, two (2) westbound right turn lanes at the I-95 northbound on ramp; reconstructing/widening the I-95 ramps; connecting the existing St. Lucie West Boulevard roadway to the new eastbound bridge from the east and west directions; constructing 7-foot buffered bike lanes/paved shoulder and 5-foot to 6-foot wide sidewalks on both sides of the roadway; constructing a 22-foot to 40-foot lane-line to lane-line curbed median with curb and gutter; installing fencing retrofits on the north side of the existing bridge, and new railing on the eastbound bridge; and, installing new traffic signals with enhanced synchronization and timing at I-95 ramps.

Cost/Completion: $15,518,729. Completion is expected fall 2023.

Traffic Impact:

• The eastbound lane of St. Lucie West Boulevard from the I-95 northbound off-ramp intersection to Peacock Boulevard was shifted 3-feet to the north to facilitate roadway construction through June 2023.

• Eastbound St. Lucie West Boulevard to southbound I-95 traffic is shifted to the newly paved temporary on-ramp through June 2023 to facilitate roadway construction.

• Eastbound and westbound traffic on St. Lucie West Boulevard just west of I-95 near the southbound entrance and exit ramps is shifted to the north through June 2023.

• The eastbound lane of St. Lucie West Boulevard just west of the I-95 northbound entrance and exit ramps will be shifted to the south through June 2023.

• The bike lane and shoulder along eastbound St. Lucie West Boulevard are closed through spring 2023. The asphalt pathway along westbound St. Lucie West Boulevard will be open and can be used by bicycles.

• Traffic on the northbound I-95 entrance ramp was shifted to the inside (left) lane from westbound St. Lucie West Boulevard to facilitate roadway construction operations through June 2023. The free-flowing right turn lane from westbound St. Lucie West Boulevard onto the northbound I-95 on-ramp was eliminated. A new right turn lane from westbound St. Lucie West Boulevard onto the northbound I-95 entrance ramp was added, and motorists will stop at the signal before turning onto the ramp.

• Traffic on the northbound I-95 exit ramp to St. Lucie West Boulevard was shifted to the outside (right) lanes to facilitate roadway construction operations through June 2023.

• Traffic on the southbound I-95 exit ramp to St. Lucie West Boulevard is shifted to the outside (right) lane to facilitate roadway construction activities through June 2023.

• Intermittent shoulder closures may occur Monday through Friday, through June 2023, from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. for road work at the following locations:

o Northbound and southbound I-95 mainline from just north and south of the St. Lucie West Boulevard overpass

o All I-95 entrance and exit ramps at St. Lucie West Boulevard

o Eastbound and westbound St. Lucie West Boulevard from Champions Way to SW Peacock Boulevard

• One lane in either direction of St. Lucie West Boulevard between Champions Way and SW Peacock Boulevard may be intermittently closed nightly Monday through Friday, through June 2023, from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. for roadway work. A flagging operation will be in place to help direct traffic.

• One northbound and southbound lane of I-95 may be intermittently closed from just north and south of the St. Lucie West Boulevard overpass Monday through Friday, through June 2023, from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m., for bridge work and deliveries.

• One northbound and southbound lane of I-95 may be intermittently closed from just north and south of the St. Lucie West Boulevard overpass Monday through Friday, through June 2023, from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m., for bridge work and material deliveries. No more than one lane will be closed at a time in either direction of I-95.

• Two southbound and northbound lanes of I-95 from one mile south to one mile north of the St. Lucie West Boulevard overpass may be intermittently closed Monday through Friday, through June 2023, from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m., for bridge work. For more information, please contact Community Outreach Specialist Samantha Kayser at 772-579-5479.

7. State Road 716/Port St. Lucie Boulevard Over Long Creek & N. Fork of the St. Lucie River Bridge Rehabilitation Project

Description: This 0.3-mile bridge rehabilitation project began on Saturday, March 19, 2022, in the City of Port St. Lucie. Project improvements include removing the existing deteriorated east and west seawalls (concrete caps and steel sheet piles) and replacing with rubble riprap slope protection and repairing the existing spalls in the concrete piles and concrete beams at various locations.

Cost/Completion: $1,436,682. Completion is expected winter 2022.

Traffic Impact:

• All lanes are open. For more information, please contact Community Outreach Specialist Samantha Kayser at 772-579-5479.

8. State Road 9/I-95 Northbound and Southbound Off-Ramps at Gatlin Boulevard Roadway Improvements Project

Description: This 1.4-mile roadway improvements project began on Friday, June 10, 2022. Project improvements include widening southbound I-95 to provide a 12-foot auxiliary lane and a 12-foot shoulder (10-feet paved); widening I-95 southbound Gatlin Boulevard off-ramp for the addition of a right-turn lane and a left-turn lane; widening the inside of the I-95 northbound Gatlin Boulevard off-ramp to provide three (3) left-turn lanes; widening eastbound and westbound Gatlin Boulevard to provide three 15-foot left-turn lanes; modifying drainage to an open system with dry ponds; installing one cantilever sign structure at the southbound I-95 off-ramp; and adding new signing and pavement markings.

Cost/Completion: $4,627,785.77. Completion is anticipated fall 2023.

Traffic Impact:

• The outside or inside ramp lane of the northbound I-95 to eastbound and westbound Gatlin Boulevard exit ramps may be closed from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday through Friday, through June 2023, for roadway work.

• The outside or inside ramp lane of the northbound I-95 to eastbound and westbound Gatlin Boulevard exit ramps may be closed from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday through Friday, through June 2023, for roadway work.

• The outside shoulder of the southbound I-95 to eastbound and westbound Gatlin Boulevard exit ramp is closed around-the-clock through June 2023 to facilitate roadway work.

• One westbound outside lane of Gatlin Boulevard from just west of the I-95 northbound on-ramp entrance to just east of the overpass is closed around-the-clock through June2023, for roadway work.

• One lane in each direction of Gatlin Boulevard from just east and west of the northbound and southbound I-95 off-ramps at Gatlin Boulevard may be closed from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday, through June 2023, for clearing and grubbing, and sidewalk work. During this time, sections of the sidewalks will be closed, and pedestrian detours will be in place.

• One southbound lane of I-95 from just before and at the off-ramp to Gatlin Boulevard may be closed nightly, Sunday through Thursday, through June 2023, from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m., for sign installation. Traffic on the outside lane will be temporarily shifted to the left during the lane closure. FHP will be onsite to assist motorists.

• Southbound I-95 to the eastbound/westbound exit ramp to Gatlin Boulevard may be closed nightly, 9 p.m. until 6 a.m., Sunday through Thursday, extended through Thursday, June 29 for barrier wall construction. Sunday, July 2 through Thursday, July 14 may be used as contingency nights if needed. During the closure, motorists will be detoured via southbound I-95 to the Crosstown Parkway exit ramp (Exit 120), then turn right onto Crosstown Parkway, turn left onto SW Village Parkway to Gatlin Boulevard. Signage will be in place to assist motorists. For more information, please contact Community Outreach Specialist Samantha Kayser at 772-579-5479.

9. State Road 9/I-95 Northbound and Southbound Off-Ramps at Midway Road Improvements Project

Description: This roadway improvements project began on November 10, 2022. The project improvements consist of adding a second left-turn lane to both the SR 9/I-95 northbound and southbound off-ramps at Midway Road (Exit 126); widening and repaving the existing SR 9/I-95 off-ramps; upgrading traffic signals with new mast arm poles and improving signalization timing and alignment; implementing Wrong Way Driving Countermeasure Systems; and upgrading existing highway lighting along with implementation of new signing and pavement markings.

Cost/Completion: $2.6 million. Completion is anticipated summer 2023.

Traffic Impact:

• Traffic on the I-95 northbound off-ramp to Midway Road is shifted to the two left lanes to facilitate roadway construction activities through June 2023. Motorists can turn left onto westbound Midway Road or turn right onto eastbound Midway Road at the traffic signal.

• Traffic on the I-95 southbound off-ramp to Midway Road is shifted to the left two lanes to facilitate roadway construction activities through June 2023. Motorists can turn left onto eastbound Midway Road or turn right onto westbound Midway Road at the traffic signal. For more information, please contact Community Outreach Specialist Samantha Kayser at 772-579-5479.

10. State Road 615/North 25th Street/Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard Roadway Improvements Project

Description: This project began on April 17, 2023. Project improvements consist of milling and resurfacing the existing roadway; installing 6-foot buffered bicycle lanes; upgrading pedestrian lighting at the intersection of Juanita Avenue and St. Lucie Boulevard; upgrading pedestrian curb ramps to meet Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) standards; upgrading guardrail connections to the existing bridge railings; and upgrading signing and pavement markings.

Cost/Completion: $2.5 million. Completion is anticipated late 2023.

Traffic Impacts:

• One northbound outside/right lane of SR 615/North 25th Street/Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard from north of Ave Q to St. Lucie Boulevard may be closed 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., Tuesday May 30 through Friday, June 2, for, lighting work.

• One southbound outside/right lane of SR 615/North 25th Street/Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard from north of Ave Q to St. Lucie Boulevard may be closed 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., Tuesday through Friday, through Friday, June 16, for clearing and grubbing and concrete demolition.

• One inside/left lane in either direction of SR 615/North 25th Street/Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard between Avenue T and Rosarita Avenue may be closed from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., Tuesday, May 30 through Friday, June 2 and Monday through Friday, Monday, June 5 through Friday, June 16, for guardrail work.

• One lane in either direction of SR 615/North 25th Street/Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard between Woodwork Drive to 33rd Street may be closed from 8:30 a.m. to 4 pm., Tuesday, May 30 through Friday, June 2 and Monday through Friday, Monday, June 5 through Friday, June 16, for guardrail installation work. For more information, please contact Community Outreach Specialist Samantha Kayser at 772-579-5479.

11. State Road (SR) A1A North Causeway Over the Intracoastal Waterway (ICWW) Bridge Replacement Project

Description: This project began May 1, 2023. The SR A1A North Causeway Over the Intracoastal Waterway (ICWW) Bridge Replacement project improvements consist of constructing a new high-level fixed bridge connected directly to SR-5/US-1 going over the Florida East Coast (FEC) Railroad, Old Dixie Highway, and the Intracoastal Waterway (ICWW) featuring: one 12-foot travel lane in each direction, navigational clearances of 85 feet vertical and 125 feet horizontal at the waterway channel; installing a barrier-protected 8-foot sidewalk on the south side of the bridge and a barrier-protected 12-foot shared use path on the north side of the bridge; installing 7-foot buffered bicycle lanes within the shoulders on both sides of SR-A1A; constructing a 12-foot shared-use path along Old Dixie Highway to provide connectivity to the East Coast Greenway; building an observation deck beneath the west side of the new bridge structure; constructing a new access road under the bridge to businesses east of the FEC Railroad; extending Juanita Avenue from SR-5/US-1 to Old Dixie Highway; and connecting SR-5/US-1 and Old Dixie Highway along Sunny Lane.

Cost/Completion: $111.5 million. Completion is anticipated late 2027.

Traffic Impacts:

• The eastbound shoulder of SR A1A from the east side North Causeway Bridge to west of Little Jim Bridge, will be closed from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday through Friday, through Friday, June 2, for clearing and grubbing, erosion control, sheet pile wall installation and temporary roadway widening work.

• One northbound lane of Old Dixie Highway between SR A1A and Shimenok Road will be closed from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday, June 6 through Friday, June 9, for temporary roadway widening work. A flagging operation will be in place to assist motorists.

• The eastbound shoulder of SR A1A from just east to 2,000 feet from the existing bridge on North Causeway Island will be closed from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday, June 5 through Friday, June 9, for sheet wall installation work.

• One lane in either direction of the SR A1A North Causeway Bridge will be intermittently closed 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday, beginning Tuesday, May 30 through Friday, June 2, for routine maintenance. One lane will be closed at a time. A flagging operation will be in place to assist motorists.

• Advanced Notice:

o One lane in either direction of the SR A1A North Causeway Bridge will be intermittently closed 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday, beginning Monday, June 5 through Friday, June 23, for routine maintenance. One lane will be closed at a time. A flagging operation will be in place to assist motorists. For more information, please contact Community Outreach Specialist Samantha Kayser at 772-579-5479.



INDIAN RIVER COUNTY

(City of Vero Beach, Vero Beach, Indian River Shores, Sebastian, Wabasso, Wabasso Beach, City of Fellsmere)

12. State Road A1A and SR 5/U.S. 1 Roadway Improvements Project

Description: This roadway improvements project began August 26, 2022. The SR A1A from south of Jasmine Lane to north of SR 60/Beachland Boulevard project improvements consist of repaving and restriping the existing asphalt pavement; widening the roadway to accommodate a 7-foot buffered bicycle lane; constructing a 6-foot sidewalk on the east side (northbound direction); upgrading drainage, signage and pavement markings; upgrading existing curb ramps to meet Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) standards; adding two signalized pedestrian mid-block crossings at Iris Lane and Dahlia Lane; and, upgrading pedestrian signal and lighting at the intersection of SR A1A and SR 60/Beachland Boulevard. SR A1A and SR 5/U.S. 1 turn lanes project improvements consist of constructing a southbound right turn lane at the intersection of SR 5/US 1 and 8th Street; extending the southbound right turn lane at the intersections of SR A1A and the 17th Street Causeway and SR A1A and SR 60/Beachland Boulevard; and upgrading existing drainage.

Cost/Completion: $5.6 million. Completion is anticipated fall 2023.

Traffic Impact:

• The northbound shoulder of SR A1A between Jasmine Lane and Banyan Road will be closed around-the-clock through June 2023, for drainage and other construction activity work.

• The northbound lane of SR A1A between Jasmine Lane and Banyan Road will be closed 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., Monday through Friday, beginning, Tuesday, May 30 through Friday, June 30, for deliveries and road widening activities. Flagging operations will be in place to direct motorists.

• The outside southbound lane of SR 5/U.S. 1 from 10th Street to 8th Street and the SR 5/U.S. 1 access onto westbound 8th Street will be closed around-the-clock through 9 a.m. Friday, June 30, for drainage work and construction of a dedicated right-turn lane at the intersection of SR 5/U.S. 1 and 8th Street. Motorists on SR 5/U.S. 1 can make a right turn onto westbound 8th Street at the traffic signal. One southbound SR 5/U.S.1 through lane will remain open to traffic at all times. Access to properties will be maintained. For more information, please contact Community Outreach Specialist Samantha Kayser at 772-579-5479.

13. State Road 510/Wabasso Beach Road Bridge Railing Safety Improvements Project

Description: This bridge railing safety improvements project began March 31, 2023. The project improvements consist of installing pedestrian/bicycle railing on the north and south sides of the existing SR 510/Wabasso Beach Road bridge.

Cost/Completion: $1.4 million. Completion anticipated fall 2023.

Traffic Impact:

• One westbound lane of SR 510/Wabasso Beach Road from the east side of the bridge to the west side of the bridge will be closed nightly Tuesday, May 30 through Thursday, June 1, and Monday through Thursday, through June 2023, from 6 p.m. to 7 a.m. to replace the pedestrian/bicycle bridge railing. A temporary traffic signal will be in place to direct motorists. For more information, please contact Community Outreach Specialist Samantha Kayser at 772-579-5479.

14. State Road 656/17th Street East End of Bridge Rehabilitation and Improvements Project

Description: Construction is anticipated to begin May 30, 2023. The project improvements consist of replacement of the eastern 400 feet of the existing bridge; sealing the full length of the existing bridge deck surface; and upgrading signing and pavement markings.

Cost/Completion: $22.3 million. Completion anticipated summer 2028.

Traffic Impacts:

• All lanes are open. For more information, please contact Community Outreach Specialist Samantha Kayser at 772-579-5479.



MAINTENANCE, UTILITY, PERMIT & ADDITIONAL AGENCY PROJECTS

MARTIN COUNTY

(Hobe Sound, Palm City, City of Stuart, Stuart, Jensen Beach, Jupiter Island, Port Salerno, Port Mayaca, Rio, Indiantown, Tequesta, Town of Sewall’s Point)

JENSEN BEACH:

Northbound U.S. 1 between NW Sunset Boulevard and NW Goldenrod Road, in Jensen Beach, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Tuesday, May 30 through Friday, June 2, 1 of 3 lanes closed, for utility work. For more information, please contact Mike Dexter at 772-251-8210.

Northbound U.S. 1 between NW Sunset Boulevard and NW Goldenrod Road, in Jensen Beach, 9 p.m. to 6 a.m., Tuesday, May 30 through Thursday, June 1, 1 of 3 lanes closed, for asphalt installation. For more information, please contact Mike Dexter at 772-251-8210.

STUART:

Northbound and southbound SW Kanner Highway between SW Locks Road and SW Tropical Avenue, in Stuart, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., through Wednesday, May 31, 2 of 4 lanes intermittently closed, for construction of additional turn lanes and new sidewalk. During this time, the sidewalk along southbound SW Kanner Highway will be closed and pedestrian detours will be in place. For more information, please contact Ted Hojara at 561-373-0602.

Southbound U.S. 1 between SE Luckhardt Street and SE Monterey Road, in Stuart, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Tuesday, May 30 through Friday, June 2,1 of 3 lanes closed, for FP&L utility pole removal. For more information, please contact Rafael Ureña at 772-882-5084.

Southbound U.S. 1 between NW Goldenrod Road and NW River Shores Boulevard, in Stuart, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Tuesday, May 30 through Friday, June 2,1 of 3 lanes closed, for FP&L utility pole removal. For more information, please contact Rafael Ureña at 772-882-5084.

Northbound U.S. 1 between Lillian Court and SE Emerald Lakes Way, in Stuart, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Tuesday, May 30 through Friday, June 2,1 of 3 lanes closed, for FP&L utility pole installation and wiring operations. For more information, please contact Rafael Ureña at 772-882-5084.

Southbound U.S. 1 between SE Casa Avenue to SE Luckhardt Street, in Stuart, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday, May 1 through Friday, June 9, 1 of 3 lanes closed, for utility work. For more information, please contact Mario Sagastume at 703)-929-2256.

Eastbound and westbound SR 714/SW Martin Highway between east of SW Stuart W Boulevard and west of SW Citrus Boulevard, in Stuart, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday through Friday, beginning Thursday, June 1 through Monday, June 12, 1 of 2 lanes closed, for pavement coring work. A flagging operation will be in place to help direct motorists. For more information, please contact Andy Tao at 954-347-9008.

BRIGHTLINE:

Jensen Beach – Riverview Drive. Daytime flagging operations, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. for rail work. Crossings may be closed briefly (1-2 minutes) as trucks enter and exit Riverview Drive. For more information, please contact Katie Mitzner at 407-502-3587.

Jensen Beach – Skyline Drive. Daytime flagging operations, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. for rail work. Crossings may be closed briefly (1-2 minutes) as trucks enter and exit Skyline Drive. For more information, please contact Katie Mitzner at 407-502-3587.

Jensen Beach – NE Jensen Beach Boulevard. Daytime flagging operations, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. for rail work. Crossings may be closed briefly (1-2 minutes) as trucks enter and exit NE Jensen Beach Boulevard. For more information, please contact Katie Mitzner at 407-502-3587.

Jensen Beach – NE Dixie Highway. Daytime flagging operations, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. for rail work. Crossings may be closed briefly (1-2 minutes) as trucks enter and exit NE Dixie Highway. For more information, please contact Katie Mitzner at 407-502-3587.

Jensen Beach – Railroad Crossing at Jensen Beach Boulevard. Continuous alternating lane closures at roundabout, 7 a.m., Monday, May 15 to 7 p.m., Friday, May 26.

Detour Information:

• Motorists and pedestrians are encouraged to follow detour routes, which will vary based on specific lane closures. For more information, please contact Katie Mitzner at 407-502-3587.

Stuart – Alice Street. Daytime flagging operations, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. for rail work. Crossings may be closed briefly (1-2 minutes) as trucks enter and exit NW Alice Street. For more information, please contact Katie Mitzner at 407-502-3587.

Stuart – NW Fern Street. Daytime flagging operations, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. for rail work. Crossings may be closed briefly (1-2 minutes) as trucks enter and exit NW Fern Street. For more information, please contact Katie Mitzner at 407-502-3587.

Stuart – West of SE Dixie Highway/A1A between SE Decker Avenue and SE Monterey Road. Daytime southbound shoulder closures for concrete pouring, Monday to Friday, 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. For more information, please contact Katie Mitzner at 407-502-3587.

Stuart – Railroad Crossing at Colorado Avenue. Full closure of Colorado Avenue/SW Ocean Boulevard roundabout 7 a.m., Tuesday, May 30 to 7 p.m., Friday, June 9.

Detour Information:

• Northbound Colorado Avenue traffic will be directed to travel west on 5th Street, to Camden Avenue, travel north on Camden Avenue to Dixie Highway, travel north on Dixie Highway to St. Lucie Avenue and travel east on St. Lucie Avenue to Osceola Street.

• Southbound Colorado Avenue traffic will be directed to travel west on Seminole Street to St. Lucie Avenue, travel west on St. Lucie Avenue to Akron Avenue, travel south on Akron Avenue to 5th Street, travel east on 5th Street to Camden Avenue and travel south on Camden Avenue to 6th Street.

• Eastbound SE Ocean Avenue traffic will be directed to travel north on Old Dixie Highway to St. Lucie Avenue and travel east on St. Lucie Avenue to Osceola Street.

• Westbound SE Ocean Avenue traffic will be directed to travel north on Denver Avenue to Osceola Street, travel west on Osceola Street to Colorado Avenue, travel north on Colorado Avenue, Seminole Street, travel west on Seminole Street to St. Lucie Avenue and travel west on St. Lucie Avenue to Akron Avenue. For more information, please contact Katie Mitzner at 407-502-3587.

St. Lucie River Railroad Bridge Rehabilitation.

Overnight bridge closures: 8 p.m. to 6 a.m., Monday, May 22 to Monday, May 29.

• Drawbridge to remain in the down position overnight; no boat passage for vessels requiring an opening of the drawbridge. Vessels able to pass without an opening may do so at any time. Exercise caution.

• Bridge will remain in the up (open) position from 6 a.m. to 7 a.m. and 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. daily.

• Normal operations from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

• Drawbridge returns to full normal operations 6 a.m., Monday, May 29. For more information, please contact Katie Mitzner at 407-502-3587.

Continuous flagging operations and train testing up to 110 MPH. Daytime testing through 22 miles and 14 railroad crossings, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., Wednesday, May 31 through Sunday, June 4. Crossings in italics: high speed testing will NOT occur through nine crossings between Jensen Beach Boulevard (SR 707A) and Monterey Road, flaggers will not be present at these crossings. Additional testing is expected in June and July. Further details on dates and locations to follow.

• County Line Road

• Skyline Drive (CR 722)

• NE 1st Street/Pitchford Landing

• Jensen Beach Boulevard (SR 707A)

• Palmetto Avenue

• SR A1A/ DR 707

• NE Alice Street

• Fern Street

• Second Street

• Colorado Avenue (SR 76/ SR 10)

• Pinewood (MLK JR/ SR 10)

• Florida Street

• SR A1A

• Monterey Road

• Indian Street (SR A1A)

• Seaward Street

• Salerno Road (CR 722)

• Broward Avenue

• Cove Road (SR A1A)

• SR A1A

• For more information, please contact Katie Mitzner at 407-502-3587.

ST. LUCIE COUNTY

(City of Port St. Lucie, Port St. Lucie, White City, City of Fort Pierce, Fort Pierce, Okeechobee, St. Lucie West, Tradition)

CITY OF PORT ST. LUCIE:

Northbound and southbound U.S. 1 between Savanna Club Blvd and Westmoreland Boulevard, in the City of Port St. Lucie, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Tuesday, May 30 through Friday, June 2, up to 2 of 6 lanes and/or turn lanes closed intermittently for median excavation for landscaping work. For more information, please contact Contractor: Lisandro Iglesias at 786-519-5807, or CEI Marcelo Dimitriou at 772-979-0082.

Eastbound Port St. Lucie Boulevard between Floresta Drive and Allen Street, in the City of Port St. Lucie, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Tuesday, May 30, 1 of 3 lanes closed, for utility work. For more information, please contact Fred Smith at 561-329-4076.

FORT PIERCE:

Southbound North 25th Street between Avenue K and Avenue Q, in Fort Pierce, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Tuesday through Friday, May 30 through June 2, 1 of 2 lanes closed, for utility work. For more information, please contact Matthew Callahan 301-481-9011.

Southbound North 25th Street between Avenue K and Avenue Q, in Fort Pierce, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday through Friday, June 5 through June 9, 1 of 2 lanes closed, for utility work. For more information, please contact Matthew Callahan 301-481-9011.

Southbound U.S. 1 between Ulrich Road and Cleveland Street, in Fort Pierce, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Tuesday, June 6 through Monday, July 10, 1 of 3 lanes closed, for construction of new turn lane into a residential development. For more information, please contact Victoria Perez at vperez@hjcontracting.com.

Northbound and southbound U.S. 1 between Virginia Avenue and Gardenia Avenue, in Fort Pierce, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., Sunday, June 4 through Tuesday, June 6, 1 of 4 lanes closed, for sign installation work in the median. For more information, please contact John Cardoza at 813-313-7854.

BRIGHTLINE:

Continuous flagging operations and train testing up to 110 MPH. Daytime testing through 22 miles and 14 railroad crossings, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., Wednesday, May 31 through Sunday, June 4. Crossings in italics: high speed testing will NOT occur through nine crossings between Jensen Beach Blvd. (SR 707A) and Monterey Rd., flaggers will not be present at these crossings. Additional testing is expected in June and July. Further details on dates and locations to follow.

• Midway Road (CR 712)

• Walton Road

• Riverview Drive

• For more information, please contact Katie Mitzner at 407-502-3587.

INDIAN RIVER COUNTY

(City of Vero Beach, Vero Beach, Indian River Shores, City of Sebastian, Sebastian, Wabasso, Wabasso Beach, Orchid Island, City of Fellsmere)

INDIAN RIVER SHORES:

Northbound and southbound SR A1A between Turtle Beach Road and Palm Island Lane, in Indian River Shores, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Tuesday, May 30 through Friday, June 2, 1 of 2 lanes may be closed with possible lane shifts, for FP&L utility pole installation and wiring operations. For more information, please contact Rafael Ureña at 772-882-5084.

VERO BEACH:

Eastbound and westbound SR 60 between 58th Avenue and 66th Avenue, in Vero Beach, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Tuesday, May 30 through Friday, June 2, 1 of 3 lanes closed, for installation and/or replacement of FPL poles. For more information, please contact Rafael Ureña at 772-882-5084.

Eastbound and westbound SR 60 between 58th Avenue and 66th Avenue, in Vero Beach, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., Tuesday, May 30 through Friday, June 2, 2 of 3 lanes closed, for installation and/or replacement of FPL poles. Officers will be present to assist with the safe transition into 1 lane. For more information, please contact Rafael Ureña at 772-882-5084.

Northbound and southbound SR 5 between Grand Harbor Boulevard and 57th Street, in Vero Beach, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Tuesday, May 30 through Friday, June 2, 1 of 2 lanes closed, for utility pole operations. For more information, please contact Rafael Ureña at 772-882-5084.

Northbound and southbound SR A1A between Beachcomber Lane and John Island Drive, in Vero Beach, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Tuesday, May 30 through Friday, June 2, 1 of 2 lanes may be intermittently closed with possible lane shifts or flagging operations, for FP&L pole installation operations. For more information, please contact Rafael Ureña at 772-882-5084.

Northbound U.S. 1 between 61st Place and 57th Street, in Vero Beach, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Tuesday, May 30 through Friday, June 2,1 of 2 lanes closed, for utility pole operations. For more information, please contact Rafael Ureña at 772-882-5084.

Northbound U.S. 1 between 57th Street and Antilles Lane, in Vero Beach, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Tuesday, May 30 through Friday, June 2, 1 of 2 lanes closed, for utility pole operations. For more information, please contact Rafael Ureña at 772-882-5084.

Eastbound and westbound SR 60 between 32nd Avenue and 22nd Avenue, in Vero Beach, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Tuesday, May 30 through Friday, June 2, 1 of 3 lanes closed, for installation and/or replacement of FPL poles. For more information, please contact Rafael Ureña at 772-882-5084.

Eastbound and westbound SR 60 between 32nd Avenue and 22nd Avenue, in Vero Beach, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., Tuesday, May 30 through Friday, June 2, 2 of 3 lanes closed, for installation and/or replacement of FPL poles. Officers will be present to assist with the safe transition into 1 lane. For more information, please contact Rafael Ureña at 772-882-5084.

Northbound U.S. 1 between 65th Street and 69th Street, in Vero Beach, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Tuesday, May 30 through Friday, June 2, 1 of 2 lanes closed, for utility pole operations. For more information, please contact Rafael Ureña at 772-882-5084.

Northbound and southbound U.S.1 between the Brevard County/Indian River County line and the Indian River County/St. Lucie County line, in Vero Beach, 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday, March 13 through Wednesday, May 31, 1 of 2 lanes closed or shoulder closed, for tree work. The work be performed in sections through the project corridor. For more information, please contact Max Deazle at 904-607-8848.

Northbound Indian River Boulevard between 20th Street and 21st Street, in Vero Beach, 9 p.m. to 5:30 a.m., Tuesday, May 30 through Friday, June 2, all northbound lanes closed, for utility work. Motorists will be detoured via 6th Avenue and 21st Street to Indian River Boulevard. For more information, please contact Brandon Kessler at 321-313-5498.

Northbound and southbound SR A1A between the St. Lucie County line and the Brevard County line, in Indian River County, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday, May 22 through Friday, June 30, a mobile operation will be in place, for tree trimming operations. For more information, please contact Max Deazle at 904-607-8848.

Westbound SR 60 at the intersection of SR 60 and 82nd Avenue, in Vero Beach, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Wednesday, May 31, 1 of 8 lanes closed, for utility work. For more information, please contact Todd Van Wie at 904-860-2101.

Southbound SR 60 at the intersection of SR 60 and Indian River Boulevard, in Vero Beach, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Tuesday, May 30, 1 of 6 lanes closed, for utility work. For more information, please contact Todd Van Wie at 904-860-2101.

Westbound SR 60 at the entrance to Aspire Apartment Homes, in Vero Beach, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Thursday, June 1, 1 of 8 lanes closed, for utility work. For more information, please contact Todd Van Wie at 904-860-2101.

Northbound Indian River Boulevard right turn lane into Merrill P Barber Bridge, in Vero Beach, 9 a.m. until 4 p.m., Tuesday, May 30, 1 of 1 lane closed as needed, for foundation installation. For more information, please contact Jeff Sverdahl 386-310-9255.

Eastbound and westbound CR 612/8th Street over Lateral Canal C Bridge No. 884024 from west of 74th Avenue to east of Lateral Canal C, in Vero Beach, around-the-clock, Monday, June 5 through Saturday, March 9, all lanes closed for bridge replacement work. Eastbound CR 612/8th Street motorists will be detoured via 82nd Avenue, 16th Street and 66th Avenue to CR 612/8th Street. Westbound CR 612/8th Street motorists will be detoured via 66th Avenue, 16th Street and 82nd Avenue to CR 612/8th Street. Northbound 74th Avenue motorists will be detoured via 4th Street, 66th Avenue and 16th Street to 74th Avenue. Southbound 74th Avenue motorists will be detoured via 16th Street, 66th Avenue and 4th Street to 74th Avenue. For more information, please contact Community Outreach Specialist Samantha Kayser at 772-579-5479.

