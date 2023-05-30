NHC: Disturbance in Central Gulf of Mexico; 20% Chance of Development Over 7 Days

Florida - Tuesday May 30, 2023: The National Hurricane Center in Miami is watching an area of disorganized showers and thunder storms in the central Gulf of Mexico.

The disturbance is associated with a surface trough of low pressure interacting with an upper-level trough over the Gulf.

However, environmental conditions appear only marginally favorable for additional development over the next several days as the system meanders over the eastern Gulf of

Mexico.

The system is then forecast to move across the Florida Peninsula this weekend and emerge into the southwestern Atlantic Ocean by early next week.

Regardless of development, the system could produce heavy rainfall and gusty winds over portions of the Florida Peninsula later this week.

* Formation chance through 48 hours...low...10 percent.

* Formation chance through 7 days...low...20 percent.