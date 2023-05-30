Three Month Florida Sales Tax Holiday on Recreational Items and Events Now Underway
Florida - Tuesday May 30, 2023: A three-month-long sales tax holiday on recreational items and events is now underway.
The tax holiday began Monday May 29 and runs through September 4
“For the entire summer, Floridians will be able to buy event tickets, outdoor recreational items, and even gym memberships tax-free to experience the best Florida has to offer,” said Speaker Renner in a news release.
From May 29 through September 4 the following things will be tax free:
- Children’s athletic equipment (under $100) and toys (under $75)
- Admissions to live music events, live sporting events, movie theaters, and state parks (for use on events scheduled to be held before the end of the year)
- Fitness facility dues and fees
- Outdoor recreation items (under certain dollar amounts)
- Boating/water sports (snorkels, masks, life jackets, inflatable tubes, etc.)
- Fishing supplies (rods, reels, bait, tackle, etc.)
- Pool toys, supplies, & chemicals
- Camping supplies (collapsible chairs, sleeping bags, binoculars, tents, etc.)
- General outdoor supplies (sunscreen, insect repellant, water bottles, etc.)
For more information, visit www.myfloridahouse.gov.