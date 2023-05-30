Three Month Florida Sales Tax Holiday on Recreational Items and Events Now Underway

Florida - Tuesday May 30, 2023: A three-month-long sales tax holiday on recreational items and events is now underway.

The tax holiday began Monday May 29 and runs through September 4

“For the entire summer, Floridians will be able to buy event tickets, outdoor recreational items, and even gym memberships tax-free to experience the best Florida has to offer,” said Speaker Renner in a news release.

From May 29 through September 4 the following things will be tax free:



Children’s athletic equipment (under $100) and toys (under $75)



Admissions to live music events, live sporting events, movie theaters, and state parks (for use on events scheduled to be held before the end of the year)



Fitness facility dues and fees



Outdoor recreation items (under certain dollar amounts)



Boating/water sports (snorkels, masks, life jackets, inflatable tubes, etc.)



Fishing supplies (rods, reels, bait, tackle, etc.)



Pool toys, supplies, & chemicals



Camping supplies (collapsible chairs, sleeping bags, binoculars, tents, etc.)



General outdoor supplies (sunscreen, insect repellant, water bottles, etc.)

For more information, visit www.myfloridahouse.gov.