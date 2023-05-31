Brightline Resumes 110 MPH Testing in Martin and St. Lucie Counties

Treasure Coast - Wednesday May 31, 2023: Brightline Wednesday resumed high speed testing of its passenger trains at speeds up to 110 mph in St. Lucie and Martin counties.

The daytime testing began at 7 a.m. Wednesday and will last until 7 p.m. Thursday, June 1.

The testing will impact multiple railroad crossings at a time and may cause some traffic delays.

Brightline is working closely with local law enforcement agencies to ensure safety during the testing, and flaggers will be present at the railroad crossings where trains will be passing at high speeds. However the trains will not be traveling at high speeds at all crossings and flaggers will not be present at those crossings.

The public is encouraged to sign up for Brightline text alert updates for the latest information on high-speed testing schedules in their area: Text “RR110” to 888-384-0037.

CONTINUOUS FLAGGING OPERATIONS as TRAINS PASS at 110 MPH

Daytime testing, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., through Thursday, June 1.

***At the crossings that are in italics below, trains will NOT be traveling at high speeds through these crossing and no flaggers will be present. ***

St. Lucie County:



Savannah Rd. / Waterplant Rd.



Midway Rd. (CR 712)

Walton Rd.

Riverview Dr.

Martin County:



County Line Rd.

Skyline Drive (CR 722)

NE 1 st St./Pitchford Landing

St./Pitchford Landing Jensen Beach Blvd. (SR 707A)



Palmetto Ave.

SR A1A/ DR 707

NE Alice St.

Fern St.

Second St.

Colorado Ave. (SR 76/ SR 10)

Pinewood (MLK JR/ SR 10)

Florida St.

SR A1A

Monterey Rd.

Indian St. (SR A1A)

Seaward St.

Salerno Rd. (CR 722)

Broward Ave.

Cove Rd. (SR A1A)

SR A1A

IMPORTANT SAFETY REMINDERS

Stay off the tracks and don’t stop on the tracks

Never go around crossing gates

Don’t try to beat a train

Only cross the tracks at a designated crossing

Look, Listen, Live

Pedestrians, motorists, and cyclists