Lt. Governor and Other State Officials Promote Water Safety

Florida - Wednesday May 31, 2023: Lieutenant Governor Jeanette Nuñez is encouraging Floridians and visitors alike to keep themselves and their children safe around the water this summer.

During a news conference in Islamorada last week, the Lt. Governor and other state health and safety officials, discussed boating and drowning prevention safety.

“With the summer months approaching it is important to bring awareness to safe practices that all families should use in pools and at the beach,” said Lieutenant Governor Jeanette Nuñez. “Together, we can prevent drownings in the Sunshine State and enjoy the outdoors safely.”

“We have seen an alarming increase in the number of drownings in our state, specifically in vacation rentals, and sadly, these deaths are preventable," said DCF Secretary Shevaun Harris. "I encourage parents and caregivers to ensure that water safety measures are in place near any and all bodies of water.”

“Sadly, drowning continues to impact Florida’s children where it ranks as the number one cause of death in children ages 1 to 4,” said Department Deputy Secretary for Health Dr. Kenneth Scheppke. “The Florida Department of Health encourages Floridians and visitors to enjoy our state’s beautiful water attractions, but to be mindful of the risks of drowning and to stay safe.”

Drowning is preventable, and the State of Florida works to educate Floridians and visitors on safe recreation around all bodies of water. Some actions individuals can take include:

