Superintendent Issues School-Based Administrative Recommendations for 2023-2024 School Year

Stuart - Wednesday May 31, 2023: In an effort to optimize the Martin County School District's learning environment and ensure students' continued success, Superintendent Michael Maine has issued school-based administrative recommendations for the 2023-2024 school year.

"In alignment with the areas of focus outlined in my 90-Day Entry Plan, a great deal of consideration continues to be given in looking at our strengths, opportunities for improvement and the unique needs of each school," Mr. Maine said. "These recommendations will strengthen our leadership team and foster an environment that supports student success and achievement."

The recommendations will be submitted to the Martin County School Board for consideration during its Regular meeting scheduled for June 20, 2023.

Upon the approval of the School Board, the following changes will go into effect at the start of the new fiscal year on July 1, 2023:

• Ms. Darcia Borel, current Principal at Dr. David L. Anderson Middle School, is to become Principal at Citrus Grove Elementary School.

• Ms. Sherry Richardson, current Principal at Citrus Grove Elementary School, is to become Coordinator of Professional Standards.

• Ms. Ebony Jarrett, current Principal at Stuart Middle School, is to become Principal at Dr. David L. Anderson Middle School.

• Dr. Christopher Jones, current Principal at Hidden Oaks Middle School, is to become Principal at Stuart Middle School.

• Ms. Trisha Elliott, current Assistant Principal at Hidden Oaks Middle School, is to be promoted to Principal at Hidden Oaks Middle School.

• Mr. William Bickley, current Assistant Principal at Indiantown Middle School, is to become Assistant Principal at Dr. David L. Anderson Middle School.

• Ms. Jacqueline Scott, current Assistant Principal at South Fork High School, is to become Assistant Principal at Indiantown Middle School.

• Ms. Kristin Carbone, current Assistant Principal at Martin County High School, is to become Assistant Principal at Murray Middle School.

• Mr. Derek Gordon, current Assistant Principal of Pompano Beach High School (Broward County Public Schools), is to become Assistant Principal at Murray Middle School.

• Ms. Janice Cizek, current Assistant Principal at South Fork High School, is to become Assistant Principal at Martin County High School.

• Ms. Diane McMurry, current Assistant Principal at Dr. David L. Anderson Middle School, is to become Assistant Principal at South Fork High School.

• Ms. Jamie Herd-Tesson, current Assistant Principal at Martin County High School, is to become Assistant Principal at South Fork High School.

The District is seeking dynamic, collaborative and motivated candidates who hold Florida certification in educational leadership for the following positions:

• Assistant Principal, Jensen Beach High School

• Assistant Principal, Martin County High School

Those interested are encouraged to learn more and apply by clicking here.