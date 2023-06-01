City of Fort Pierce Honored with Two Home Rule Hero Awards in 2023

Fort Pierce - Thursday June 1, 2023: The Florida League of Cities (FLC), the united voice for Florida’s municipal governments, recently honored Mayor Linda Hudson and Commissioner Curtis Johnson, Jr. with a 2023 Home Rule Hero Award for their hard work and advocacy efforts during the 2023 Legislative Session. Mayor Hudson and Commissioner Johnson worked tirelessly throughout the session to promote local voices making local choices, protect the Home Rule powers of Florida’s municipalities and advance the League’s legislative agenda.

“The League and its legislative team appreciate the individual advocacy efforts undertaken by municipal officials throughout the state,” said FLC Chief of Legislative Affairs Casey Cook. “Home Rule Heroes are some of our biggest advocates for protecting local decision-making. They are League members who stand out for their high level of participation, knowledge, and effectiveness. This year’s Home Rule Heroes continuously advocated for their communities throughout the 2023 Legislative Session.”

Home Rule is the ability for a city to address local problems with local solutions with minimal state interference. Home Rule Hero Award recipients are local government officials, both elected and nonelected, who consistently responded to the League’s request to reach out to members of the Legislature and help give a local perspective on an issue.