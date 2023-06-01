Florida Selected as U.S. Space Force Training and Readiness Command Headquarters

Florida - Thursday June 1, 2023: Florida’s Patrick Space Force Base has been selected as the home for the U.S. Space Force Space Training and Readiness Command (STARCOM) headquarters.

The announcement further solidifies Florida’s dominance as the most military-friendly state and position as America’s hub for military and private space operations.

STARCOM will prepare combat-ready U.S. Space Force (USSF) Guardians to fight and win in a contested, degraded, and operationally limited environment through the deliberate development, education, and training of space professionals; development of space warfighting doctrine, tactics, techniques, and procedures; and the test and evaluation of USSF capabilities.

“From Project Mercury to today’s privatized spaceflight, Americans look to Florida’s Space Coast to see history in the making,” said Governor Ron DeSantis. “We are honored to host the Space Training and Readiness Command headquarters and continue Florida’s history as America’s gateway to outer space.”

“This decision by the U.S. Air Force reflects the strategic importance of Florida in advancing national security and defense in space," said Frank DiBello, President and CEO, Space Florida. “Bringing STARCOM’s headquarters to Patrick Space Force Base and Cape Canaveral Space Force Station is a significant milestone in Florida’s history and reaffirms our critical role in advancing the nation’s space and military capabilities. I want to thank USSF General Stephen Purdy for his commitment to helping build a space military operations hub in Florida.”

Space Florida worked in partnership with Florida Defense Support Task Force, Enterprise Florida, the Economic Development Commission of Florida’s Space Coast, Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University, Florida High Tech Corridor, Florida Institute of Technology, National Center for Simulation, Team Volusia Economic Development Corporation, University of Central Florida, and many other state and local entities on the campaign to bring STARCOM headquarters to Florida.