Recreational Harvest of Snook in Atlantic State and Federal Waters Closes June 1

Florida - Thursday June 1, 2023: The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) reminds fishers that the recreational harvest of snook in Atlantic state and federal waters closes today, June 1. It will re-open September 1.

This seasonal harvest closure occurs during peak snook spawning in the Atlantic and is a management tool that helps to conserve Florida’s prized snook populations for anglers today and for generations to come.

The FWC is considering a holistic management approach for snook that includes a review of several environmental and human factors, such as habitat, fishing effort and stakeholder feedback, to evaluate the fishery on a more local scale.

The FWC would like to hear your thoughts about the snook fishery and proposed regulations by submitting a comment online at MyFWC.com/SaltwaterComments.

Annual Reviews for each proposed management region can be found by visiting MyFWC.com/Marine and selecting “Snook.”

