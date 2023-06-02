Governor DeSantis Signs 27 Bills Into Law
Florida - Friday June 2, 2023: Governor has signed the following 27 bills into law:
CS/SB 50 – Public Records
SB 218 – Genetic Counselors Using Telehealth
CS/SB 232 – Exploitation of Vulnerable Persons
CS/CS/SB 346 – Public Construction
SB 708 – Estoppel Letters
CS/SB 1002 – Motor Vehicle Glass
CS/CS/CS/SB 1068 – Drone Delivery Services
CS/SB 1154 – Labor Pool Act
CS/SB 1318 – Spaceflight Entity Liability
CS/HB 33 – Psychology Interjurisdictional Compact
HB 35 - Public Records and Meetings
CS/CS/CS/HB 49 – Abandoned and Historic Cemeteries
CS/HB 155 – Tampa Bay Area Regional Transit Authority
CS/CS/HB 487 – Department of Financial Services
CS/CS/HB 535 – Funeral Service Benefits for Public Safety Officers
CS/HB 537 – Custody and Supervision of Specified Offenders
CS/CS/HB 645 – Unmanned Aircraft Systems Act
CS/HB 667 – Victims of Crime
CS/CS/HB 721 – Paid Family Leave Insurance
CS/CS/HB 761 – Telephone Solicitation
CS/CS/HB 847 – Vessel Regulations
HB 1087 – Child Support
CS/HB 1215 – Public Records
CS/CS/HB 1279 – Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services
CS/HB 1307 – Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services
CS/CS/CS/HB 1595 – Law Enforcement Operations
HB 7063 – Taxation
To view the transmittal letters, click here.