Niki Norton Elected 2023 President of Treasure Coast Builders Association

Treasure Coast - Friday June 2, 2023: Niki Norton, President and Owner of n2 architecture + design, has been elected President of the Treasure Coast Builders Association (TCBA) for 2023.

Her presidency in what has traditionally been a male-dominated field comes as the TCBA is celebrating its fiftieth anniversary. Norton is the first woman to hold this position on the Treasure Coast, taking the leadership position. She has been active locally in green and sustainable design for commercial and residential developments for more than twenty years and has earned a reputation for professionalism, teamwork, attention to detail, and a finished product that exceeds her clients’ expectations.

Norton is an accredited professional in LEED (Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design) and a Licensed General Contractor, with a degree in architecture from the University of Tennessee. Recently appointed to Martin County’s Local Planning Agency, Norton has been active in the Treasure Coast community, serving as President of the Palm City Chamber of Commerce, Chair of the Lyric Legacy Society, Chair of the Martin County Historic Preservation Board, and a member of the United States Green Building Council and the Florida Green Building Coalition. She is currently serving her second term as President of CREW Palm Beach/Treasure Coast, part of a national organization devoted to the promotion and success of women in commercial real estate.

“As a mom, small business owner, leader in local organizations, and a champion of sustainable development, I’m proud and excited for what the TCBA can contribute to our community’s quality of life during my tenure and far into the future,” Norton said.

About n2 architecture + design

n2 architecture + design is a full-service firm that focuses on green design and innovative approaches to solving architectural challenges. Led by Niki L. Norton, R.A., LEED, as principal architect, the team has more than twenty years of experience on the Treasure Coast

Learn more about n2 architecture + design at: http://www.n2archdesign.com.