St. Lucie County Urges Construction Sites to Prepare for Hurricane Season

St. Lucie County - Friday June 2, 2023: As hurricane season approaches, St. Lucie County’s Planning and Development Services staff reminds contractors to keep construction sites safe during hurricane season.

Job sites should be kept clean of all debris and trash as much as possible to prevent debris from blocking drains and flooding neighborhoods in the event a storm impacts our area. Contractors should have a plan to relocate equipment and construction materials once St. Lucie County is in the cone of uncertainty with an approaching storm. This will help eliminate projectiles and damage to other properties or bodily harm.

If residents have questions, contact the St. Lucie County Planning and Development Services Department at 772-462-1672 or visit www.stlucieco.gov.