IRCSO: Electric Bike Theft

Vero Beach - Sunday June 4, 2023: The Indian River County Sheriff’s Office is looking for an electric bike, and the thief who stole it, from the Oslo Park baseball field on May 22.

The e-bike is a Vivi Electric Bike with a mostly black frame with some red, a blue decal, a black seat with white and red accents, and a popped rear tire.

The e-bike was locked to a green concrete pillar at the north end of the baseball field, attached to the concession stand. The lock was cut and tossed in a nearby garbage can.

Anyone with information about the location of the e-bike, or who took it, is encouraged to call the Sheriff’s Office at: (772) 569-6700.