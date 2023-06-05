Busy Weekend on the Water for Martin County Public Safety Patrols

MCSO /

Martin County - Monday June 5, 2023: The Martin County Sheriff's Marine and Aviation units as well as Martin County Fire Rescue, responded to a number of reported incidents in the water over the past weekend.

Thousands of boats filled the waterways and a number of incidents were reported.

In one case, a boater was injured when he jumped from the vessel and hit an anchor injuring his leg. Paramedics with Martin County Fire Rescue aboard an MCSO patrol were able to treat the boater’s injuries at the scene, and he was later transported to the hospital.

In another case, units responded to a capsized vessel. No injuries were reported there. The boat was a total loss however.

MCSO Marine and Air units will continue to patrol the popular boating areas throughout the summer months.