Convicted Child Pornography Offenders Each Sentenced to 111 Years in Prison

Martin County - Monday June 5, 2023: Two Martin County men, convicted in two separate child pornography cases, have been sentenced to lengthy prison terms.

In one case, 71-year old Thomas Coniglio was was charged with possessing images of children engaging in sex and he has been sentenced to 111 years on each of 100 felony counts. The Judge called Coniglio "a danger to society", according to a release from the Martin County Sheriff's Office (MCSO).

In the other case, 35-year old Joseph Henderson was also sentenced to 111 years for possessing child pornography.

Detectives with the MCSO Criminal Investigations Special Victim’s Unit found the images of child pornography on the computer devices owned by the two convicted offenders.

The images from those computers depicted children from infancy to 12 years old.