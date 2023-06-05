Fort Pierce Police and SLC Sheriff Seize Cocaine, Morphine, Oxycodone, and Marijuana; One Arrested

FPPD /

Fort Pierce - Monday June 5, 2023: A joint investigation by the Pierce Police Department and the St. Lucie County Sheriff’s Office has resulted in the arrest of 38-year-old Tremayne Jamar Martin on multiple drug charges. He was booked into the St. Lucie County Jail.

Detectives from both law enforcement agencies executed a search warrant at a residence at SW 2512 Avenue East in Fort Pierce and inside the home they seized the following:



7 grams of crack cocaine

9 grams of morphine

13 grams of cocaine powder

17 grams of suboxone pills

43 grams of oxycodone pills

69 grams of amphetamine pills

2,042 grams of marijuana.

“This type of crime will not be tolerated in our City,” Police Chief Diane Hobley-Burney said. “I want to thank our local citizens for bringing this to our attention. The result of this joint investigation is an excellent example of partnership with law enforcement and the community working together to eradicate a dangerous situation.”

“Drug dealers are a plague on our neighborhoods eroding the quality of life residents want and deserve," said Sheriff Ken Mascara agreed. "This arrest is the outcome of our community and law enforcement working together to help restore peace by ridding our neighborhoods of drug and criminal activity,” he said. “We would like to thank our community for assisting us in this investigation."