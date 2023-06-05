EMC Again Offering Free CPR Courses

Port St. Lucie - Monday June 5, 2023: Emergency Medical Consultants (EMC) will once again be providing free CPR training for parents, grandparents, and anyone else interested in learning these life-saving skills. EMC has provided these courses free of charge each year as summer approaches and children are more likely to be in areas requiring adult supervision.

The program was started after the company’s owner, a recently retired Fire Captain and Paramedic, witnessed 13 children drown and not survive largely in part due to bystanders and family not knowing CPR.

This is the 24th year EMC has provided the CPR program free of charge.

CPR participants will learn and practice skills for children who choke, stop breathing, or suffer cardiac arrest from any cause.

This American Heart Association CPR for Family & Friends courses each take about 2 hours and will be presented on:

June 17th – 8:30am

Emergency Medical Consultants

595 SE Port St Lucie Blvd.

On-site classroom

To Register for a class, those interested can Call EMC at (772) 878-3085