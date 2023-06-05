Swimming Advisory Issued for St. Lucie River at the North Fork of the River Park Marina Because of Elevated Levels of Enteric Bacteria

Port St. Lucie - Monday June 6, 2023: The Florida Department of Health in St. Lucie County has issued a swimming advisory for the North Fork of the St. Lucie River at the River Park Marina.

The sample results found higher than normal levels of enteric bacteria. Potential health risks for those who ingest or come in contact with the water include upset stomach, diarrhea, eye irritation and skin rashes. Swimming in the waters is not recommended due to an increased risk of illness at this time.

Enteric bacteria inhabit the intestinal tract of humans and animals and their presence in recreational waters is an indication of fecal pollution. The bacteria may come from storm water runoff, pets, wildlife and human sewage.

The Florida Department of Health in St. Lucie County will continue the advisory until results are satisfactory. Samples were collected Tuesday May 30, 2023, and a confirmation sample on Thursday June 1, 2023. Sampling is scheduled for Monday June 12, 2023, and the results will be available Thursday June 15, 2023.

For results of St. Lucie County river samples, visit the Florida Department of Health in St. Lucie County website at http://stlucie.floridahealth.gov/ click on Environmental Health, then select North Fork Bacteria Testing, then select North Fork-St. Lucie River Sample Results.

For more information, please contact environmental health division at 772-873-4931.