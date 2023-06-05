The Elliott Museum: 'Highwaymen—From the Street Corner to the Smithsonian'

Historical Society of Martin County / Roy McLendon (seated), one of the original 26 Highwaymen, and his son, Roy McLendon, Jr., also an artist.

Stuart - Monday June 5, 2023: The Elliott Museum is displaying a rare collection of Highwaymen paintings that have never been shown together before. The exhibit is entitled - “Highwaymen—From the Street Corner to the Smithsonian.”

Many of their paintings focus on well-known Florida landscapes, some of them tell a story as they depict people from the 1950s era, animals and intimate vistas.

The exhibit also showcases an extensive "Canvas Board Wall" of the artists’ early works, including Harold Newton, one of the founding members, along with a Tribute Wall to Roy McLendon, who was inspired by Newton, his neighbor.

The Highwaymen are a group of 26 African American landscape artists who literally went from selling their paintings on street corners in the 1950s to now being represented in the Smithsonian National Museum of African American History and Culture.

Florida Senator Gayle Harrell will present a proclamation to the Florida Highwaymen for their historical impact on American culture and art.

The event will take place on Tuesday, June 13, from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at the Elliott Museum.

Noted Highwaymen collector Roger Lightle is extending an invitation to the surviving Highwaymen artists and their families to attend and be recognized at this notable event. The evening also will feature a live painting demonstration and gallery talk.

Admission is free to Elliott Museum members and regular admission for non-members (adults-$16, seniors-$14, children 6-12 years-$8, 5 and younger-free). Cash bar.

Members should RSVP by calling 772-225-1961. Non-members may buy their tickets online at: https://hsmc-fl.com/special-events.

The exhibit is generously sponsored by The Kiplinger Family Foundation, Henry & Rachelle (Rocky) Grady, Bill & Carole Hauke, The Law Offices of Travis R. Walker, P.A., and the Florida Department of State Division of Cultural Affairs.