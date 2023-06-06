Brightline: High Sped Testing Continues in Brevard County

Brevard County - Tuesday June 5, 2023: Brightline is continuing high speed testing in Brevard County this week.

Passenger trains will be tested up to 79 mph along the corridor through 27 railroad crossings in Melbourne, Palm Bay, Malabar and Grant-Valkaria. Additional high-speed testing through Brevard County, up to 110 mph, is expected to occur later this month.

Flaggers will be present at ALL crossings continuously from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m., through Wednesday, June 14.

The speed tests will cause additional wait times at railroad crossings.

Residents should be alert, follow the law around active railroad tracks and railroad crossings and be aware that once the second track is commissioned, rail traffic could run on BOTH tracks in either direction.

Failure to follow the law could result in fines, points on your license or loss of life.

Safety reminders for the public, including pedestrians, motorists, and cyclists:



Be vigilant around railroad tracks and crossings

Stay off the tracks and don’t stop on the tracks

Never go around crossing gates

Don’t try to beat a train

Only cross the tracks at a designated crossing

Look, Listen, Live

Brevard County - Continuous Flagging Operations and Train Testing up to 79 MPH

6 a.m. to 6 p.m. through Wednesday, June 14

Melbourne



Post Rd.

Parkway Ave.

Lake Washington Rd.

Masterson St.

Aurora Rd. (CR 511)

Creel St.

Eau Galle Blvd. (SR 518)

Sarno Rd. (CR 504)

Babcock St. (SR 507)

NASA Blvd. (SR 508)

Hibiscus Ave.

Silver Palm Ave.

Seminole Ave.

Fee Ave.

Lincoln Ave.

Palmetto Ave.

Strawbridge Ave. (SR 192)

New Haven Ave. (SR 500)

Prospect Ave.

Line St.

Palm Bay



Jernigan Ave.

University Blvd.

Hessey Ave.

Malabar



NE Palm Bay Rd.

NE Port Malabar Blvd.

Grant-Valkaria

