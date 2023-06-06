Fort Pierce Redevelopment Agency Re-Opens the Paint Program

Fort Pierce - Tuesday June 6, 2023: The Fort Pierce Redevelopment Agency (FPRA) re-opened its Paint Program Monday, June 5.

The aim of the Paint Program is to revitalize and renovate residential and commercial properties within the FPRA district.

The FPRA Paint Program provides financial assistance by offering a reimbursable grant of up to $1,000 per home or business. This grant can be used towards the cost of exterior paint and paint supplies, with a maximum limit of $100 for paint supplies.

The property must be located within the FPRA District to be eligible for this program. The funds will be distributed on a first come first served basis until the allocated funds are depleted.

For more information, contact Miriam Garcia, Redevelopment Specialist at 772-467-3786 or mgarcia@cityoffortpierce.com

For an application and a complete list of eligibility requirements visit: https://choosefortpierce.com/969/FPRA-Incentive-Program.