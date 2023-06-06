Donate
Governor Appoints Charbel Barakat to the Central Florida Tourism Oversight District, Formally Known as the Reedy Creek Improvement District

WQCS | By WQCS
Published June 6, 2023 at 10:10 AM EDT
Reedy Creek Improvement District and comparably.com
/
Barakat, of Tampa, is the Regional General Counsel for D.R. Horton, Inc.

Florida - Tuesday June 6, 2023: Governor DeSantis has appointed Charbel Barakat to the Central Florida Tourism Oversight District, formally known as the Reedy Creek Improvement District.

Charbel Barakat - Barakat, of Tampa, is the Regional General Counsel for D.R. Horton, Inc. He currently serves as a Commissioner for the Second District Court of Appeal Judicial Nominating Commission and serves on the Florida Development Finance Corporation.

Barakat is Vice President of the Federalist Society for the Tampa Bay Chapter and Chairman of the Volume Builders Council for the Florida Home Builders Association. Barakat earned his bachelor’s degree in international studies from Johns Hopkins University and his juris doctor from New York University School of Law.

This appointment is subject to confirmation by the Florida Senate.

