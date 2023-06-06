IRCSO: Two Abandoned E-Bikes Recovered; Owners Sought

Indian River County - Tuesday June 6, 2023: The Indian River County Sheriff’s Office is searching for the owner or owners of two electric bicycles that were found abandoned in the Grace Grove neighborhood of Gifford on May 31.

The e-bikes are the Element model from the Pedego brand.

The electric bicycles were chained together and found in an area where stolen property is typically found. They sustained damage consistent with being dragged.

Residents in the area were asked about the e-bikes’ ownership but were unable to provide information.

Anyone with information regarding the owners of the electric bicycles is encouraged to contact the Sheriff’s Office by calling the non-emergency number (772) 569-6700.

