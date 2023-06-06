NOAA: $2.6B in Federal Funds to Protect Coastal Communities and Restore Marine Resources

Florida - Tuesday May 6, 2023: Under a plan developed by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), $2.6 billion in federal funds will be used to beef up the resilience of coastal communities facing threats from climate change.

NOAA is a division within the U.S. Department of Commerce and the funding initiative was announced Monday by U.S. Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo.

"We are making the most significant direct investment in climate resilience in the nation’s history,” said Secretary Raimondo. The money is coming from funds appropriated by President Biden's Inflation Reduction Act. It will be used to support projects in coastal communities that help protect them from storms and flooding. It will also pay for technical assistance, and improved delivery of climate services to communities.

The plan also calls for strengthening NOAA’s fleet of research airplanes and ships that are used to study and collect data about the ocean and atmosphere, and $390 million will be dedicated to habitat restoration to bolster fish populations.

"This massive investment will go a long way in helping NOAA prepare communities for natural disasters and more effectively address the environmental and economic impacts to help millions recover from these events,” said U.S. Deputy Secretary of Commerce Don Graves. “It’s no mistake that NOAA finds its home in the Commerce Department, where we remain fully committed to its mission."

Among the programs are:

● Climate Resilience Regional Challenge ($575 million): NOAA will fund a new competitive grant program that will invest in holistic, collaborative approaches to coastal resilience at regional scales. This will include two funding tracks: Regional Collaborative Building and Strategy Development, and Implementation of Resilience and Adaptation Actions. Details will be available in early summer.

● Tribal Priorities ($390 million): NOAA will provide funding specifically for tribes to support habitat restoration, fish passage, capacity building, science, fish hatcheries, and Pacific salmon. [Link to report on consultation]

● Climate-Ready Fisheries ($349 million): NOAA will support projects to conserve fisheries and protected species in coastal regions around the country. This work will enable NOAA to build dynamic fisheries management systems that incorporate climate and ecosystem environmental data to support management decisions.

● Ocean-Based Climate Resilience Accelerators ($100 million): NOAA will fund a new competitive business accelerator program to fill a critical unmet market need. These accelerators will support businesses with coastal and ocean-based resilience products and services related to NOAA’s mission as they navigate commercialization pathways. These businesses will help communities prepare for, adapt to, and build resilience to changing climate conditions. Details will be available in early summer 2023. NOAA will also advance existing resilience-related funding opportunities, through programs such as the National Oceanographic Partnership Program and the Ocean Technology Partnership program.

● Climate-Ready Workforce ($60 million): NOAA will meet the emerging and existing needs of employers by placing workers in high quality jobs that enhance climate resilience. Funding will also aid training and support services that will help American workers advance their careers and implement climate resilience efforts within public and private sectors. Details on this new competition will be available in early summer.