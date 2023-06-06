PSLPD Deputy Chief Vega Retires in the Midst of Investigations into Alleged Misconduct

Port St. Lucie - Tuesday June 6, 2023: Former Port St. Lucie Police (PSLPD) Assistant Chief William Vega has retired in the wake of an internal affairs investigation and a separate Florida Department of Law Enforcement Investigation (FDLE) into allegations of misconduct.

His resignation became effective last week on Wednesday May 31.

In an emailed response to a request for comment from WQCS News, Port St. Lucie Police Public Information Officer Sergeant John Dellacroce said the Department's internal affairs investigation was "tolled", or placed on hold, because of the FDLE investigation.

No details have been publically released about either the PSLPD internal investigation, or the FDLE probe.

However PSLPD acknowledged that Asst. Chief Vega, and his brother, Sgt. Robert Vega, were placed on paid administrative leave on September 22 of last year after anonymous allegations about high school football recruitment surfaced.

In his May 16 letter to PSLPD Acting Chief Richard Del Toro, Vega wrote:

"After 28 years in law enforcement, I feel it is the right time to retire. Effective May 31, 2023, I resign my position as Assistant Chief of Police for the City of Port St. Lucie. I am grateful for the opportunity to have served our community, however, this is the right time professionally to move on."