SLC: The 23rd Annual Juneteenth Celebration Kicks Off Saturday June 10

Fort Pierce - Tuesday June 6, 2023: The St. Lucie County’s Parks & Recreation Department has several events planned for Juneteenth.

Juneteenth is an annual celebration that commemorates the ending of slavery in the United States. Although President Lincoln signed the Emancipation Proclamation on Jan. 1, 1863 to free all slaves, news of the emancipation did not reach enslaved people in Florida until May 20, 1865 and Texas until June 19, 1865 – two and a half years later.

Recognized as a U.S. federal holiday by President Biden in 2021, Juneteenth commemorates the emancipation of enslaved African Americans.

The celebrations include:



Community Celebration of Freedom on Saturday, June 10 from 11 a.m. – 7 p.m. at Lawnwood Stadium, 1805 Quincy Ave. in Fort Pierce. Activities will be held on the backside of the stadium. This fun-filled day for the entire community will include performances, live music, food vendors, children’s activities, adult craft area, product vendors, resource vendors and much more.



Uncrowned Queens and Kings Event on Tuesday, June 13 from 7 to 8 p.m. at the Havert L. Fenn Center, 2000 Virginia Ave. in Fort Pierce. The Juneteenth Committee honors unsung men and women in our community. These notable individuals have made considerable differences in their homes, families, churches, businesses and neighborhoods. Light refreshments will be served.

ART (Area Regional Transit) will provide free shuttle rides for residents to enjoy the Community Celebration of Freedom, which kicks off St. Lucie County’s Juneteenth Celebration, on Saturday, June 10 from 11 a.m. – 7 p.m. at Lawnwood Stadium. ART will have buses operating continuously from 11:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. on June 10 from South County Regional Stadium, located at 560 NW University Blvd. in Port St. Lucie, and from Illous Ellis Park, located at 1200 Ave. M in Fort Pierce, to the festivities at Lawnwood Stadium in Fort Pierce.

This community celebration is being organized by St. Lucie County’s Parks & Recreation Department.

For more information or to become a vendor for this event, contact the Parks and Recreation staff at 772-462-1844.