Florida Law Enforcement on the Texas Border with Mexico

Brownsville Texas - Wednesday June 7, 2023: Florida law enforcement and emergency management teams deployed to the Texas border with Mexico have "made contact with 5,800 undocumented migrants", and assisted the Texas Department of Public Safety with more than 190 arrests, according to a release from the Governor's Office.

On May 16, Governor DeSantis announced the availability of various Florida law enforcement officers, Florida National Guard soldiers, and emergency management personnel, to assist the State of Texas in its effort to stem the tide of illegal immigration at the border.

The Governor has made available the following Florida personnel:



101 Florida Highway Patrol Troopers

200 Florida Department of Law Enforcement Officers, in teams of 40

20 Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission Officers

800 Florida National Guard Soldiers

20 Emergency Management Personnel – including radio technicians, logisticians, mechanics and planners

The Governors has also authorized the deployment of the following assets:



Five available fixed wing aircraft with monitoring equipment and downlink capabilities with two aviation crew teams

Two Mobile Command Vehicles and two command teams

17 available unmanned aerial vehicles (drones) and support teams

10 vessels – including airboats, shallow draft vessels, and mid-range vessels

States Can Provide Resources to Other States in Emergencies

Through the Emergency Management Assistance Compact (EMAC), states can provide resources, including personnel, to other states to assist in times of emergency. Texas and Florida are both parties to this agreement and can accept support from each other at any time through an EMAC request. The EMAC process also ensures resources and personnel deployed for emergency situations are eligible for FEMA reimbursement

The following state resources remain deployed in Texas:

Florida National Guard (FLNG)

• Over 400 personnel continue to support the Texas Military Department with service members to assist with the mass migration on the southern border. Mission sets include assisting with static observation points, roving patrols, and engineer assistance with obstacle improvement.

Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE)

• Thirty FDLE special agents and nine support team members remain deployed assisting Texas law enforcement agencies investigating criminal activity along the border associated with human trafficking and drug and weapon smuggling.

• Florida law enforcement agencies continue to assist with more than 190 arrests on charges including human smuggling, drug paraphernalia charges, unlawful carrying of a weapon, money laundering, and a suspect with a capital murder warrant.

• FDLE agents have assisted the Texas Department of Public Safety with the arrests of violent felony suspects including gang members. Suspects were arrested on various Texas state charges including human smuggling, burglary, firearms, smuggling of persons, and possession of controlled substance. As part of the arrests, FDLE agents helped seize cocaine, methamphetamine, marijuana, drug paraphernalia, firearms, and boxes of ammunition.

Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles (FLHSMV) - Florida Highway Patrol (FHP)

• 101 FHP troopers are deployed in support of Operation Lone Star.

• Troopers have been involved in nearly 700 traffic stops, eight commercial vehicle inspections, and seven pursuits. These efforts have resulted in nine narcotic-related charges along with 17 federal and/or state warrant arrest on fugitives as well as the seizure of two firearms. Throughout the course of their duties, troopers have identified gang members and recovered undocumented migrants concealed within vehicles.

• FHP has been involved with seven human smuggling/human trafficking arrests and nearly 100 overall arrests.

• Troopers responded to an area on the Unites States border due to reports of gunfire occurring in Mexico. Troopers provided perimeter security for a local school in the immediate area. Additionally, troopers have responded and assisted with an attempted suicide, aggravated battery with a firearm, and an incident that resulted in a battery on a law enforcement officer in the United States Border Patrol.

• FHP has deployed unmanned aircraft on 215 occasions while facilitating multiple missions and assisted in identifying the location of 652 undocumented migrants.

• FHP has detained two suspects involved in smuggling people into the United States, both of which have been turned over to the United States Border Patrol. Troopers have had encounters with multiple undocumented migrants originating from China, Haiti, Honduras, Mexico, the Dominican Republic, Venezuela, Columbia, El Salvador, and Middle Eastern countries. Through the weekend, FHP encountered African, Cuban, Bolivian, and Iranian undocumented migrants who were detained and turned over to U.S. Border Patrol.

• Troopers participated in a traffic stop which led to seizing an estimated $500,000 of currency. During a joint task force investigation with FDLE and Texas state and federal partners, cash, coins, one kilo of cocaine, and one pound of marijuana were seized (estimated total value of $263,675.00). One undocumented migrant contact was identified as an MS-13 gang member who was also on the Terrorist Watch List.

Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC)

• A third wave of 20 sworn FWC Officers and two mechanics deployed to Texas to assist federal, state, and local agencies with response efforts.

• FWC’s law enforcement assets will provide assistance to responding federal, state, county, and municipal agencies with border security, information gathering, humanitarian response, search and rescue efforts, officer safety and assistance, emergency medical services, and other similar duties.

• FWC officers are partnering with Texas law enforcement to conduct high-visibility water patrols along the border.

• FWC officers are conducting land-based border patrol activities in conjunction with Texas law enforcement.

• Ten shallow draft vessels and two airboats capable of navigating variable depth river environments are being used by FWC and Texas law enforcement to assist federal, state, and local efforts.

• Twenty four-wheel-drive patrol vehicles are in use by FWC officers.