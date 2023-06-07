PSLPD: Driver of Pickup that Crashed into Pond Fled Scene, Later Arrested

Port St. Lucie - Wednesday June 7, 2023: A 46-year-old man driving a silver pick-up crashed into a canal in Port St. Lucie early Tuesday morning. His license had been suspended and he fled the scene, according to a statement from the Port St. Lucie Police Department (PSLPD).

It happened near the intersection of southeast Greenriver Parkway and southeast Melaleuca Boulevard. When PSLPD Officers arrived, they immediately removed their vests and gears and swam out to the truck to see if anyone was trapped, but they found no one inside because the driver had already fled the scene.

Then, about two hours later, as the pickup was being pulled from the water, the driver returned.

The man, whose identity was not released, was arrested and taken to the Saint Lucie County Jail, He was charged with leaving the scene of a crash and driving with a suspended license.