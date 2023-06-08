DEP: Prescribed Burn Panned for Seabranch Preserve State Park Today

Port Salerno - Thursday June 8, 2023: The Florida Department of Environmental Protection’s Seabranch Preserve State Park in Port Salerno will conduct a prescribed burn on Thursday June 8, weather permitting.

The prescribed burn will consist of approximately 50 acres in the eastern part of the park near the Intracoastal Waterway. Prescribed fires are only conducted when weather parameters are suitable. The final decision to burn is made daily, after reviewing the Predicted Fire Weather forecast for that particular day and after obtaining a burn authorization from the Florida Forest Service.

Prescribed burning mimics natural fire cycles to restore healthy forests and natural communities, reduce undergrowth that accumulates over time and decreases the potential for wildfire. Burned lands experience an increase in native wildflowers, birds and other wildlife.

To learn more about prescribed burning, visit www.goodfires.org.

For more information on Florida’s award-winning state parks, visit www.FloridaStateParks.org.