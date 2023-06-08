IRCSO: Prison Guard Accused of Attempted Murder

Indian River County - Wednesday June 7, 2023: An off-duty Martin County prison guard has been accused of attempting to murder a woman who was shot and injured at the Walker Woods apartment complex on 26th Street near Vero Beach Wednesday morning.

At an afternoon news conference Wednesday, Indian River County Sheriff Eric Flowers said the woman was shot several times inside her car as she was attempting to flee the apartment complex where she lived. She was flown to HCS Florida Lawnwood Hospital in Fort Pierce where she was last reported to be in stable condition on Wednesday afternoon.

Sheriff Flowers said the suspect, 31-year-old Wilner Cyprien, fled the scene after the shooting in a red Dodge Durango SUV, and lead Deputies on a chase into St. Lucie County that ended at park off Delaware Avenue in Fort Pierce. He suggested a love-triangle involving the woman, Cyprien and another person may have been the motive for the shooting. The name of the injured woman is not being released said the Sheriff because she invoked Marsy's Law.

St. Lucie County Sheriff Deputies arrested Cyprien who, according to Sheriff Flowers, was subdued by a stun gun after an apparent suicide attempt when he pointed his handgun at his head. SLC Sheriff detectives interviewed Cyprien who "confessed to these crimes," said Sheriff Flowers.

Cyprien is being held at the St. Lucie County Jail.

Sheriff Flowers said his office is working with the state attorney's office and Cyprien is likely to face charges of attempted murder, aggravated assault, and fleeing and eluding law enforcement officers.