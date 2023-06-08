PSLPD: Driver Arrested for DUI After Backing into Patrol Vehicle During Traffic Stop

Port St. Lucie - Thursday June 8, 2023: A 24-year-old woman was arrested early Thursday morning after she backed into a Port St. Lucie Police (PSLPD) patrol car during a traffic stop.

According to a release from PSLPD, about 1 a.m. officers observed a white Kia sedan swerving all over the roadway and occupying two lanes on southwest Gatlin Boulevard. The woman struck the curb on the roadside as she was being pulled over.

When the officer stepped out of his patrol car, still standing in the doorway, the Kia began to reverse and backed into the patrol car's front push bumper.

The woman was charged with driving under the influence and taken to the St. Lucie County Jail.